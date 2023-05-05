skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Іхтіоз

ЗаJames G. H. Dinulos, MD, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth
Переглянуто/перевірено трав. 2023

Ichthyosis is scaling and flaking of skin ranging from mild but annoying dryness to severe disfiguring disease. Ichthyosis can also be a sign of systemic disease. Diagnosis is clinical. Treatment involves emollients and sometimes oral retinoids.

Ichthyosis differs from simple dry skin (xeroderma) by its association with a systemic disorder or medication, inheritability, severity, or a combination. Ichthyosis can also be much more severe than xeroderma.

Спадкові іхтіози

Inherited ichthyoses, which are characterized by excessive accumulation of scale on the skin surface, are classified according to clinical and genetic criteria (see table Clinical and Genetic Features of Some Inherited Ichthyoses). Some occur in isolation and are not part of a syndrome (eg, ichthyosis vulgaris, X-linked ichthyosis, lamellar ichthyosis, congenital ichthyosiform erythroderma [epidermolytic hyperkeratosis], harlequin ichthyosis). Other ichthyoses are part of a syndrome that involves multiple organs. For example, Sjögren-Larsson syndrome (hereditary intellectual disability and spastic paralysis caused by a defect in fatty aldehyde dehydrogenase) is an autosomal recessive condition with skin and extracutaneous organ involvement. Another example of a condition with skin and extracutaneous organ involvement is keratitis ichthyosis deafness (KID) syndrome, which is characterized by vascularizing keratitis, ichthyosis, and sensorineural hearing loss and caused by mutations in the connexin-26 gene.

Таблиця

Клініко-генетичні особливості деяких спадкових іхтіозів

Disorder

Prevalence

Gene Mutation

Onset

Type of Scale

Distribution

Associated Clinical Findings

Nonsyndromic ichthyoses

Ichthyosis vulgaris (autosomal dominant)

Prevalence varies by ethnicity: 10:792 in a study of English schoolchildren versus 1:5025 in a Russian cohort study†

FLG

Childhood

Fine

Usually back and extensor surfaces but not intertriginous surfaces

Usually many markings on palms and soles

Atopy

Keratosis pilaris

Asthma

X-linked recessive ichthyosis

Prevalence varies by ethnicity: 1:1500 males in a United States cohort study versus about 1:4000–6000 in European cohort studies†

STS

Birth or infancy

Large, dark, usually coarse (may be fine)

Prominent on neck and trunk

Normal palms and soles

Corneal opacities

Cryptorchidism

Testicular cancer

Congenital autosomal recessive ichthyoses

Lamellar ichthyosis

1:300,000

Many, eg, TGM1, ABCA12, ALOXE3

Birth

Large, coarse, sometimes fine

Most of body

Variable palm and sole changes

Ectropion

Hypohidrosis with heat intolerance

Alopecia

Congenital ichthyosiform erythroderma*

1:300,000

Same as lamellar ichthyosis

Birth

Thick, warty

At birth: Redness and blisters

In adulthood: Scaling

Most of body

Especially warty in flexural creases

Bullae, frequent skin infections

Harlequin ichthyosis

< 1:100,000

ABCA12

Birth

Thick, porcelain-like, body armor–like with deep fissures

Entire body

Ectropion, lip eversion (eclabion), nasal hypoplasia, polyhydramnios, flexion deformities, dehydration, severe infection, respiratory insufficiency

* This disorder is also called bullous congenital ichthyosiform erythroderma, or epidermolytic hyperkeratosis. Mutations are spontaneous in about 50% of cases.

Gutiérrez-Cerrajero C, Sprecher E, Paller AS, et al: Ichthyosis. Nat Rev Dis Primers 9(1):2, 2023. doi: 10.1038/s41572-022-00412-3

Набутий іхтіоз

Ichthyosis may be an early manifestation of some systemic disorders (eg, leprosy [Hansen disease], hypothyroidism, lymphoma, AIDS, multiple myeloma). Some medications cause ichthyosis (eg, nicotinic acid, triparanol, butyrophenones).

The dry scale may be fine and localized to the trunk and legs, or it may be thick and widespread.

Вульгарний іхтіоз на животі
Сховати деталі
© Springer Science+Business Media

Diagnosis of Ichthyosis

  • Clinical evaluation

Diagnosis is based on clinical evaluation including dermatologic features, age of onset, family history, and evidence of an associated or underlying disorder.

Biopsy of ichthyotic skin is usually not diagnostic of the systemic disorder; however, there are exceptions, most notably sarcoidosis, in which a thick scale may appear on the legs, and biopsy usually shows the typical granulomas.

Genetic testing is useful in establishing or confirming specific types of ichthyosis and in genetic counseling. Test panels that can be used to detect several of the gene mutations causing inherited forms of ichthyosis are available.

A dermatologist should assist in diagnosis and management, and a medical geneticist should be consulted for genetic counseling.

Treatment of Ichthyosis

  • Minimization of exacerbating factors

  • Moisturization and keratolytics

  • Sometimes infection prophylaxis

When ichthyosis is caused by a systemic disorder, the underlying disorder must be treated for the ichthyosis to abate.

Other treatments of ichthyosis include emollients and keratolytics and avoiding drying (1).

Зволоження та кератолітики

In any ichthyosis, there is impaired epidermal barrier function, and moisturizers should be applied immediately after bathing. Substances that are applied to the skin may have increased absorption. For example, hexachlorophene products should not be used because of increased absorption and toxicity.

An emollient, preferably plain petrolatum, mineral oil, or lotions containing urea or alpha-hydroxy acids (eg, lactic, glycolic, and pyruvic acids), should be applied twice daily, especially after bathing while the skin is still wet. Blotting with a towel removes excess applied material.

Ichthyosis typically responds well to the topical keratolytic propylene glycol. To remove scale (eg, if ichthyosis is severe), patients can apply a preparation containing 40 to 60% propylene glycol in water under occlusion (eg, a thin plastic film or bag worn overnight) every night after hydrating the skin (eg, by bathing or showering); in children, the preparation should be applied twice daily without occlusion. After scale has decreased, less frequent application is required.

Other useful topical agents include urea (< 5%), dexpanthenol, ceramide-based creams, 6% salicylic acid gel, and hydrophilic petrolatum and water (in equal parts). Topical calcipotriol cream has been used with success; however, this vitamin D derivative can result in hypercalcemia when used over broad areas, especially in small children.

Retinoids are effective in treating inherited ichthyoses. Oral synthetic retinoids are effective for most ichthyoses. Acitretin is effective in treating most forms of inherited ichthyosis. In lamellar ichthyosis, 0.1% tretinoin cream or oral isotretinoin may be effective. The lowest effective dose should be used. Long-term (1 year) treatment with oral isotretinoin has resulted in bony exostoses in some patients, and other long-term adverse effects may arise.

Research is ongoing in the development of molecular treatments for ichthyoses and related diseases, including protein and enzyme replacement, repurposed biologic agents, small-molecule agents, and gene replacement and editing (2).

Цінні поради та підводні камені

  • Oral retinoids are contraindicated in pregnancy because of their teratogenicity, and acitretin should be avoided in women of childbearing potential because of its teratogenicity and long duration of action.

Профілактика інфекції

Patients with epidermolytic hyperkeratosis may need treatment with cloxacillin 250 mg orally 3 or 4 times a day or erythromycin 250 mg orally 3 or 4 times a day for as long as thick intertriginous scale is present to prevent bacterial superinfection from causing painful, foul-smelling pustules.

Regularly using soaps containing chlorhexidine may also reduce the bacteria, but these soaps tend to dry the skin.

Посилання на лікування

  1. 1. Mazereeuw-Hautier J, Vahlquist A, Traupe H, et al: Management of congenital ichthyoses: European guidelines of care, part one. Br J Dermatol 180(2):272–281, 2019. doi: 10.1111/bjd.17203

  2. 2. Joosten MDW, Clabbers JMK, Jonca N, et al: New developments in the molecular treatment of ichthyosis: Review of the literature. Orphanet J Rare Dis 17(1):269, 2022. doi: 10.1186/s13023-022-02430-6

Ключові моменти

  • Ichthyosis may be acquired or inherited as an isolated disorder or as part of a syndrome.

  • Evaluate patients with gradual-onset ichthyosis for an underlying systemic disorder.

  • Emollients that speed the shedding of skin (keratolytics) are effective in treating ichthyosis.

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.