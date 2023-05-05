In any ichthyosis, there is impaired epidermal barrier function, and moisturizers should be applied immediately after bathing. Substances that are applied to the skin may have increased absorption. For example, hexachlorophene products should not be used because of increased absorption and toxicity.

An emollient, preferably plain petrolatum, mineral oil, or lotions containing urea or alpha-hydroxy acids (eg, lactic, glycolic, and pyruvic acids), should be applied twice daily, especially after bathing while the skin is still wet. Blotting with a towel removes excess applied material.

Ichthyosis typically responds well to the topical keratolytic propylene glycol. To remove scale (eg, if ichthyosis is severe), patients can apply a preparation containing 40 to 60% propylene glycol in water under occlusion (eg, a thin plastic film or bag worn overnight) every night after hydrating the skin (eg, by bathing or showering); in children, the preparation should be applied twice daily without occlusion. After scale has decreased, less frequent application is required.

Other useful topical agents include urea (< 5%), dexpanthenol, ceramide-based creams, 6% salicylic acid gel, and hydrophilic petrolatum and water (in equal parts). Topical calcipotriol cream has been used with success; however, this vitamin D derivative can result in hypercalcemia when used over broad areas, especially in small children.

Retinoids are effective in treating inherited ichthyoses. Oral synthetic retinoids are effective for most ichthyoses. Acitretin is effective in treating most forms of inherited ichthyosis. In lamellar ichthyosis, 0.1% tretinoin cream or oral isotretinoin may be effective. The lowest effective dose should be used. Long-term (1 year) treatment with oral isotretinoin has resulted in bony exostoses in some patients, and other long-term adverse effects may arise.

Research is ongoing in the development of molecular treatments for ichthyoses and related diseases, including protein and enzyme replacement, repurposed biologic agents, small-molecule agents, and gene replacement and editing (2).