Пілярний кератоз

Keratosis pilaris is a disorder of keratinization in which horny plugs fill the openings of hair follicles.

Keratosis pilaris is common. The cause is unknown, but there is often an autosomal dominant inheritance.

Keratosis pilaris is associated with atopic dermatitis, seasonal allergic rhinitis, ichthyosis vulgaris, obesity, and diabetes mellitus type 1.

Multiple small, pointed, keratotic follicular papules appear mainly on the lateral aspects of the upper arms, thighs, and buttocks. Facial lesions may also occur, particularly in children. Lesions are most prominent in cold weather and sometimes abate in the summer. Skin may appear red.

The problem is mainly cosmetic, but the disorder may cause itching or, rarely, follicular pustules.

In keratosis pilaris, horny plugs fill the openings of hair follicles. Image provided by James G. H. Dinulos, MD.