Гіпогідроз

Hypohidrosis is inadequate sweating. Diagnosis is clinical. Treatment is avoiding raising the core body temperature and using various cooling methods.

Hypohidrosis due to skin abnormalities is rarely clinically significant. It is most commonly focal and caused by local skin injury (eg, due to trauma, radiation, infection [eg, leprosy], or inflammation) or by atrophy of glands resulting from systemic rheumatic disease (eg, systemic sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren syndrome) (1).

Hypohidrosis is a feature of some genetic conditions (eg, hypohidrotic and anhidrotic ectodermal dysplasia). A mutation of the gene ITPR2, which encodes a calcium channel, results in anhidrosis, the complete absence of sweating (2).

Hypohidrosis may be caused by medications, especially those with anticholinergic properties. It is also caused by diabetic neuropathy and a variety of congenital syndromes.

Heatstroke causes inadequate sweating but is a central nervous system disorder rather than a skin disorder.

(See also Introduction to Sweating Disorders.)

Довідкові матеріали загального характеру

Diagnosis of Hypohidrosis Clinical evaluation Diagnosis of hypohidrosis is by clinical observation of decreased sweating or by heat intolerance.