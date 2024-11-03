Caries removal and restoration placement for reversible pulpitis

Root canal and crown or extraction for irreversible pulpitis

Antibiotics (eg, amoxicillin for patients who are not allergic to penicillin) for systemic infection (eg, fever) that cannot be resolved with local measures

In reversible pulpitis, pulp vitality can be maintained if the tooth is treated, usually by caries removal, and then restored.

In irreversible pulpitis, the pulpitis and its sequelae require endodontic (root canal) therapy or tooth extraction. In endodontic therapy, an opening is made in the tooth and the pulp is removed. The root canal system is thoroughly debrided, shaped, and then filled with gutta percha. After root canal therapy, adequate healing is manifested clinically by resolution of symptoms and radiographically by bone filling in the radiolucent area at the root apex over a period of months. If patients have systemic signs of infection (eg, fever), an oral antibiotic is prescribed (amoxicillin; alternatives for patients allergic to penicillin include cephalexin or another first- or second-generation cephalosporin, azithromycin, clarithromycin, or doxycycline) (1, 2). If symptoms persist or worsen, root canal therapy is usually repeated in case a root canal was missed, but alternative diagnoses (eg, temporomandibular disorder, occult tooth fracture, neurologic disorder) should be considered.

Very rarely, subcutaneous or mediastinal emphysema develops after compressed air or a high-speed air turbine dental drill has been used during root canal therapy or extraction. These devices can force air into the tissues around the tooth socket that dissects along fascial planes. Acute onset of jaw and cervical swelling with characteristic crepitus of the swollen skin on palpation is diagnostic. Treatment usually is not required, although prophylactic antibiotics are sometimes given.