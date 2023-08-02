Медіастиніт

Esophageal perforation may complicate esophagoscopy or insertion of a Sengstaken-Blakemore or Minnesota tube (for esophageal variceal bleeding). Rarely, it results from forceful vomiting (Boerhaave syndrome). Another possible cause is swallowing caustic substances (eg, lye, certain button batteries). Certain pills or esophageal ulcers (eg, in patients with AIDS and esophagitis) can contribute.

Patients with esophageal perforation become acutely ill within hours, with severe chest pain and dyspnea due to mediastinal inflammation.

Diagnosis is usually obvious from clinical presentation and a history of instrumentation or of another risk factor. The diagnosis should also be considered in patients who are very ill, have chest pain, and may have a risk factor that they cannot describe (eg, in patients who are intoxicated and may have vomited forcefully but do not remember and in preverbal children who may have ingested a button battery). The diagnosis is suggested by chest x-ray showing air in the mediastinum and confirmed by CT, although other disorders (eg, spontaneous pneumomediastinum) can also cause air in the mediastinum.

Treatment is with parenteral antibiotics selected to be effective against oral and gastrointestinal flora (eg, clindamycin 450 mg IV every 6 hours plus ceftriaxone 2 g IV once a day, for at least 2 weeks). Patients who have severe mediastinitis with pleural effusion or pneumothorax require emergency surgical exploration of the mediastinum with primary repair of the esophageal tear and drainage of the pleural space and mediastinum.