Лікарські засоби для лікування серцевої недостатності

Choice of drug depends on the type of heart failure along with individual patient characteristics. The most common classification of heart failure currently in use stratifies patients into

Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF)

In HFrEF standard of care includes the following four classes of therapies, considered to be 'foundational therapies' for HFrEF management:

Beta-blocker

Renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) inhibitor (typically an ARNI, although an ACE inhibitor or ARB could also used if ARNI is not tolerated)

Aldosterone antagonist

SGLT2

These four drug classes have been studied and have shown benefit for long-term management of HFrEF. Therapy is typically titrated up to maximal tolerated doses. Patients are typically given a drug from each class. Because patients may already be taking one of these classes of drugs prior to developing heart failure, the order of therapy initiation and rate of up-titration are generally patient specific.

Addition of a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, either dapagliflozin or empagliflozin (1), has been shown to reduce morbidity and mortality when added to standard care in patients with elevated natriuretic peptide levels; benefit was similar in patients with and without diabetes.

Other therapies are used in patient-specific settings (eg, sinus node inhibitors for lowering heart rate if patients cannot tolerate beta blockers).

Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)

In HFpEF fewer drugs have been adequately studied. However, ACE inhibitors, ARBs, or aldosterone antagonists (mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists) are often used to treat HFpEF and/or associated comorbidities (such as hypertension and renal dysfunction), although survival benefit has not been demonstrated in clinical trials and, therefore, are not considered a standard of care.

ARNIs may reduce hospitalizations for heart failure but do not improve other outcomes.

In a recent clinical trial, the addition of the SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin to usual therapy was shown to reduce mortality and hospitalizations for HFpEF (2).

Beta blockers should be used only when there is another existing indication (eg, control of heart rate during atrial fibrillation, angina, following myocardial infarction). In patients with severe HFpEF (in contrast to HFrEF), lowering the heart rate (eg, with a beta-blocker) can exacerbate symptoms because they have a relatively fixed stroke volume due to severe diastolic dysfunction. In these patients, cardiac output (CO) is heart rate dependent, and lowering heart rate can thus lower CO at rest and/or with exertion.

In patients with infiltrative, restrictive, orhypertrophic cardiomyopathy, digoxin is not effective and may be harmful. In addition, vasodilator therapy may also be poorly tolerated and has not shown benefit in these patients.

Heart failure with mildly reduced ejection fraction (HFmrEF)

In HFmrEF there may be a specific benefit from ARNIs, although this possibility requires confirmation.

Patients with HFmrEF also benefit from the addition of an SGLT2 inhibitor such as empagliflozin to standard care.