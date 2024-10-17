Baadhi ya Matatizo ya Ugonjwa wa Down
Body System
Complication*
Blood
Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
Low platelet count (thrombocytopenia)
High red blood cell count in the newborn (polycythemia in the newborn)
Brain
Intellectual disability (mild to severe)
Delayed speech and motor skills
Early Alzheimer disease
Digestive tract
Malformed intestines
Endocrine system
Eyes and ears
Cataracts, glaucoma, crossed eyes (strabismus)
Growth
Heart
Abnormally formed heart chambers, ventricular septal defect, atrioventricular septal defect
Muscles and bones
Unstable connections between the first 2 bones in the neck
Loose joints
Respiratory
* Not all complications are present in each person.