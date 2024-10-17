Baadhi ya Visababishaji vya Kuvuja Damu Ukeni kwa Wanawake Wasio Wajawazito
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
During the childbearing years
Hormonal imbalance (ovulatory dysfunction)
Usually irregular menstrual periods
Sometimes bleeding that lasts longer or is heavier than typical menstrual periods
Tests to rule out other possible causes, including blood tests and usually transvaginal ultrasound (the ultrasound device is inserted in the vagina)
Fibroids (masses in the muscle layer of the uterus)
Often no symptoms
With large fibroids, sometimes pain, pressure, or a feeling of heaviness in the pelvic area
Transvaginal ultrasound
Sometimes sonohysterography (ultrasound after fluid is injected into the uterus)
MRI, if ultrasound results are inconclusive
A slow heart rate
Weight gain
Intolerance of cold
Dry and coarse skin
Coarse facial features and dullness of facial expression
Sluggishness
Blood tests to measure thyroid hormone levels
Gestational trophoblastic disease (growth of abnormal tissue in the placenta related to a pregnancy)
Severe nausea and vomiting
An abdomen that becomes larger much faster than it does in a normal pregnancy
A pregnancy test
Transvaginal ultrasound
Irregular or no menstrual periods
Excess body hair (hirsutism) and/or acne
Sometimes obesity
Sometimes darkened and thickened skin in the underarm, on the nape of the neck, and in skinfolds
Blood tests to measure levels of hormones, such as dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS) and testosterone
Transvaginal ultrasound
Polyps of the cervix or uterus
Sometimes no symptoms
Bleeding that occurs between menstrual periods or after sexual intercourse
Sometimes transvaginal ultrasound, sonohysterography, or hysteroscopy (insertion of a viewing tube through the vagina to view inside the uterus)
Sometimes evaluation under a microscope of the polyp to check for cancer (after a procedure to remove the polyp)
Complications due to an unrecognized pregnancy
Sharp or crampy pelvic pain or low back pain
Sometimes passage of tissue through the vagina (usually occurs in a miscarriage)
If an ectopic pregnancy ruptures, constant severe pelvic pain and sometimes light-headedness, fainting, or dangerously low blood pressure (shock)
A pregnancy test
Transvaginal ultrasound
Sometimes for a suspected ectopic pregnancy, laparoscopy (insertion of a thin viewing tube into the abdomen) or laparotomy (a large incision into the abdomen enabling doctors to directly view organs)
Spotting or bleeding between periods (breakthrough bleeding) usually during the first months that oral or other hormonal contraceptives are used
Often no other symptoms
Sometimes transvaginal ultrasound to rule out other causes
After menopause
Thinning of the lining of the vagina†
Vaginal dryness
Pain during sexual intercourse
Examination under a microscope and analysis of a sample of vaginal discharge
Thickening of the lining of the uterus (endometrial hyperplasia) or cancer of the lining of the uterus (endometrium)
Often no other symptoms
Sometimes new onset of vaginal bleeding
Sometimes transvaginal ultrasound, sonohysterography, or hysteroscopy
Biopsy of tissue taken from the lining of the uterus
Often no other symptoms until the cancer is advanced
Sometimes vaginal bleeding (often after vaginal sex) or a brown or bloody vaginal discharge
Pelvic pain that develops gradually
Sometimes weight loss
Pap test
Colposcopy (examination of the cervix under a microscope, often with biopsy of the cervix)
Sometimes imaging of the pelvis such as ultrasound or CT scan
At any age
Bleeding disorders due to medications, liver disorders, or hereditary disorders (such as von Willebrand disease)
Easy bruising
Excessive bleeding during toothbrushing or after minor cuts
A rash of tiny reddish purple dots (petechiae) or larger splotches (purpura), indicating bleeding in the skin
A complete blood cell count, including the number of platelets
Blood tests to assess the blood’s ability to clot
Injury (including that resulting from sexual abuse)
Sometimes a history of injuries
Often vaginal discharge
Sometimes a doctor's examination alone
If sexual abuse is suspected:
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Thinning of the lining of the vagina is part of the genitourinary syndrome of menopause, which also includes pain during sexual intercourse, urinary urgency, and urinary tract infections.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.