Badhi ya Sababu za Unyongovu
Condition
Examples
Brain and nervous system disorders
Dementia (in early stages)
Seizures that affect the temporal lobe (focal seizures)
Cancers
Cancer spreading throughout the body (metastatic)
Connective tissue disorders
Systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus)
Hormonal disorders
High levels of parathyroid hormone (hyperparathyroidism)
Low or high levels of thyroid hormone (hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism)
Low levels of pituitary hormones (hypopituitarism)
Low levels of testosterone (hypogonadism)
Infections
Syphilis (late stage)
Viral pneumonia
Mental health disorders other than mood disorders
Antisocial personality disorder
Borderline personality disorder
Dementia in the early stages
Nutritional disorders
Pellagra (vitamin B6 deficiency)
Pernicious anemia (a form of vitamin B12 deficiency)
Other disorders
Medications, substances, and illicit drugs
Amphotericin B
Beta-blockers (some)
Cimetidine
Contraceptives (oral)
Corticosteroids
Cycloserine
Hormone (estrogen or progesterone) therapy
Interferon
Mercury
Methyldopa
Metoclopramide
Reserpine
Thallium
Vinblastine
Vincristine