ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Badhi ya Sababu za Unyongovu

Condition

Examples

Brain and nervous system disorders

Brain tumors

Dementia (in early stages)

Head injury

Multiple sclerosis

Parkinson disease

Sleep apnea

Stroke

Seizures that affect the temporal lobe (focal seizures)

Cancers

Cancer spreading throughout the body (metastatic)

Cancer of the pancreas

Connective tissue disorders

Systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus)

Hormonal disorders

Addison disease

Cushing syndrome

Diabetes mellitus

High levels of parathyroid hormone (hyperparathyroidism)

Low or high levels of thyroid hormone (hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism)

Low levels of pituitary hormones (hypopituitarism)

Low levels of testosterone (hypogonadism)

Infections

AIDS

Influenza

Mononucleosis

Syphilis (late stage)

Tuberculosis

Viral hepatitis

Viral pneumonia

Mental health disorders other than mood disorders

Antisocial personality disorder

Anxiety disorders

Borderline personality disorder

Dementia in the early stages

Schizophrenia

Substance use disorders

Nutritional disorders

Pellagra (vitamin B6 deficiency)

Pernicious anemia (a form of vitamin B12 deficiency)

Other disorders

Coronary artery disease

Fibromyalgia

Kidney failure

Liver failure

Medications, substances, and illicit drugs

Alcohol

Amphetamine withdrawal

Amphotericin B

Antipsychotic medications

Beta-blockers (some)

Cimetidine

Contraceptives (oral)

Corticosteroids

Cycloserine

Hormone (estrogen or progesterone) therapy

Interferon

Mercury

Methyldopa

Metoclopramide

Reserpine

Thallium

Vinblastine

Vincristine

Katika mada hizi