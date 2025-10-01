For people who have obesity or overweight and weight-related disorders, weight-loss medications (also called anti-obesity medications) can be useful. Medications are most effective when used with changes in diet, increased physical activity, and structured programs that include changes in behavior.

Some weight-loss medications are intended to be used for a short time. Others are intended to be used for a long time. Weight-loss medications should be stopped or changed if people do not lose weight after 12 weeks of treatment.

Anti-obesity medications that are currently available include:

Orlistat Orlistat

Phentermine Phentermine

A combination of phentermine and topiramate A combination of phentermine and topiramate

A combination of naltrexone and bupropion A combination of naltrexone and bupropion

Liraglutide Liraglutide

Semaglutide Semaglutide

Tirzepatide Tirzepatide

These medications are used if people have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher or if people have a BMI of 27 or higher and have complications such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

Dr. Braunstein Talks About GLP... video

Orlistat Orlistat limits the breakdown and absorption of fats in the intestine, producing, in effect, a low-fat diet. Orlistat is available over the counter as well as by prescription. It results in unabsorbed fat in the digestive tract. This fat can cause bloating, gas, and loose stools, but these problems tend to resolve over time. Orlistat should be taken with meals that contain fat. Orlistat can interfere with the absorption of the is available over the counter as well as by prescription. It results in unabsorbed fat in the digestive tract. This fat can cause bloating, gas, and loose stools, but these problems tend to resolve over time. Orlistat should be taken with meals that contain fat. Orlistat can interfere with the absorption of thefat-soluble vitamins: A, D, E, and K. If not enough vitamin D is absorbed, some people develop osteoporosis, making fractures more likely. People who take orlistat should take a vitamin supplement that contains these nutrients. The supplement should be taken at least 2 hours before or after taking orlistat. is absorbed, some people develop osteoporosis, making fractures more likely. People who take orlistat should take a vitamin supplement that contains these nutrients. The supplement should be taken at least 2 hours before or after taking orlistat.

Phentermine Phentermine reduces appetite by affecting chemical messengers in the part of the brain that controls appetite. It is available by prescription only. It is taken only for a short time. It can increase blood pressure and heart rate and cause insomnia, anxiety, and constipation.

Phentermine plus topiramate Phentermine plus topiramate (used to treat seizures and migraines) is available by prescription only. This combination results in weight loss for up to 2 years. However, it can cause birth defects, so women of childbearing age should take it only if they are using birth control and are tested monthly for pregnancy. These medications can cause problems with sleep and concentration and can increase heart rate.

Naltrexone plus bupropion Naltrexone plus bupropion is available by prescription only. It can help people lose weight when it is used with diet and exercise. Naltrexone is used alone to block the effects of opioids and to help people with alcohol use disorder stop drinking alcohol. is available by prescription only. It can help people lose weight when it is used with diet and exercise. Naltrexone is used alone to block the effects of opioids and to help people with alcohol use disorder stop drinking alcohol.Naltrexone may also help curb hunger. Bupropion is used alone to treat depression and to help people stop smoking. may also help curb hunger. Bupropion is used alone to treat depression and to help people stop smoking.Bupropion can also decrease appetite. Side effects of the combination medication include increased blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, and headache. People who have uncontrolled high blood pressure, who have had seizures, or who have a seizure disorder should not take this medication.

Liraglutide Liraglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. Liraglutide works by slowing the passage of food from the stomach. It must be given by injection. Its side effects include headache, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis), and low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). People who have a type of thyroid cancer called and obesity. Liraglutide works by slowing the passage of food from the stomach. It must be given by injection. Its side effects include headache, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis), and low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). People who have a type of thyroid cancer calledmedullary thyroid carcinoma or multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2) should not take liraglutide. or multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2) should not take liraglutide.

Semaglutide Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist medication used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. It comes in weekly injectable forms and oral formulations. Semaglutide helps the pancreas release the right amount of and obesity. It comes in weekly injectable forms and oral formulations. Semaglutide helps the pancreas release the right amount ofinsulin and is an appetite suppressant. Like liraglutide, the most common side effects of and is an appetite suppressant. Like liraglutide, the most common side effects ofsemaglutide include nausea and diarrhea. Semaglutide should not be used by people who have had medullary thyroid cancer or have relatives who have had it. Also, people who have an endocrine system disorder called multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2) should not take semaglutide.

Tirzepatide Tirzepatide is a combination GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. It can cause substantial and sustained weight loss in adults who do not have diabetes. It also reduces the risk of heart and endocrine disorders. Possible side effects include pancreatitis, low blood sugar, and thyroid tumors. People with multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 and medullary thyroid cancer should not take it.

All GLP-1 agonists work partially by slowing the gastrointestinal tract. Typical side effects, especially early in patient's treatment course, can include nausea, vomiting, and constipation. Patients are usually started at low doses and titrated up a dose with optimal efficacy with tolerated possible side effects.

Some over-the-counter diet aids, including medicinal herbs, claim to enhance weight loss by increasing metabolism or by increasing a feeling of fullness. These supplements have not been shown to be effective and may contain harmful additives or stimulants (such as ephedra, caffeine, guarana, and phenylpropanolamine) and should be avoided.