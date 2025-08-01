Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Women who do not wish to become pregnant are usually given a birth control pill that contains estrogen and a progestin (a combination oral contraceptive) or only a progestin (a synthetic form of the female hormone progesterone), such as that released by an intrauterine device (IUD), or medroxyprogesterone. Either type of treatment may (IUD), or medroxyprogesterone. Either type of treatment may

Reduce the risk of endometrial cancer due to the high estrogen level

Make menstrual periods more regular

Help lower the levels of male hormones

Slightly reduce excess body hair and acne

Metformin, which is used to treat type 2 diabetes, may be used to increase sensitivity to Metformin, which is used to treat type 2 diabetes, may be used to increase sensitivity toinsulin so the body does not have to make as much insulin. This drug may help women lose weight, and ovulation and menstrual periods may resume. If women take metformin and do not wish to become pregnant, they should use birth control. Metformin has little or no effect on excess hair growth, acne, or infertility. When metformin is used, women need to periodically have blood tests to measure glucose (sugar) and to evaluate kidney and liver function. . This drug may help women lose weight, and ovulation and menstrual periods may resume. If women take metformin and do not wish to become pregnant, they should use birth control. Metformin has little or no effect on excess hair growth, acne, or infertility. When metformin is used, women need to periodically have blood tests to measure glucose (sugar) and to evaluate kidney and liver function.

Medications that can help women with polycystic ovary syndrome lose weight include liraglutide (used to treat type 2 diabetes) and Medications that can help women with polycystic ovary syndrome lose weight include liraglutide (used to treat type 2 diabetes) andorlistat (used to treat obesity). Orlistat and inositols (which make (used to treat obesity). Orlistat and inositols (which makeinsulin act more effectively) may reduce symptoms related to the high levels of male hormones (such as excess body hair) and lessen insulin resistance. Weight loss may improve insulin resistance and fertility.

If women wish to become pregnant and have excess body weight, losing weight may help. Usually, these women are referred to an infertility specialist. Clomiphene (a If women wish to become pregnant and have excess body weight, losing weight may help. Usually, these women are referred to an infertility specialist. Clomiphene (afertility drug) or letrozole is tried. These medications stimulate ovulation. If these medications are ineffective and the woman has ) or letrozole is tried. These medications stimulate ovulation. If these medications are ineffective and the woman hasinsulin resistance, metformin may help because lowering resistance, metformin may help because loweringinsulin levels may trigger ovulation. If none of these medications is effective, other fertility treatments may be tried. They include follicle-stimulating hormone (to stimulate the ovaries), a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists (to stimulate the release of follicle-stimulating hormone), and human chorionic gonadotropin (to trigger ovulation).

If fertility medications are ineffective or if women do not wish to take them, surgery (such as ovarian drilling) may be tried. It is done by laparoscopy. Doctors make smalls incisions just above or below the navel. They then insert a thin viewing tube (called a laparoscope) into the abdominal cavity through one incision. Through another incision, they insert special tools that use an electric current or laser to destroy small areas of the ovaries that produce male hormones (androgens). Thus, androgen production is decreased. Decreasing the high levels of androgens in women with polycystic ovary syndrome can help regulate menstrual cycles and improve the chances of pregnancy. General anesthesia is required.