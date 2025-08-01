During an episode of binge eating, people eat a much larger amount of food than most people would eat in a similar time under similar circumstances. Circumstances and culture are important because the amount considered excessive for a normal meal may differ from the amount considered excessive for a holiday meal. During and after a binge, people feel as if they have lost control and are distressed. People with binge-eating disorder do not compensate for the binge by purging (by making themselves vomit or misusing laxatives, diuretics, or enemas), exercising excessively, or fasting. Binge eating occurs in episodes, as opposed to constant overeating.

People with binge-eating disorder may also do the following:

Eat much more rapidly than normal

Eat until they feel uncomfortably full

Eat large amounts of food when they do not feel hungry

Eat alone because they are embarrassed

Feel disgusted, depressed, or guilty after overeating

People with binge-eating disorder are distressed by it, especially if they are trying to lose weight. People are more likely to have depression or anxiety compared with those who do not have the disorder.

There is a strong association between obesity and binge-eating disorder. People with both conditions are more likely to be preoccupied with body shape, weight, or both than those who are not binge eaters. They are also at higher risk for developing obesity-related medical complications such as high blood pressure and diabetes.