Many environmental factors contribute to obesity in adolescents. For example, adolescents may have too much access to unhealthy foods and not enough access to healthy foods, they may have a sleep disorder, or they may develop sedentary habits as a result of overuse of cellphones, computer and console games, and other electronic devices.

Hormonal disorders, such as an underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism) or overactive adrenal glands, may result in obesity but are rarely the cause. Adolescents with weight gain caused by a hormonal disorder usually have other signs of the underlying disorder.

Genetics seem to play a major role, which means that some people are at greater risk of obesity than others, and obesity may be more common among members of the same family.