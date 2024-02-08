Rather than causing the whole thyroid gland to enlarge, a cancer usually causes small growths (nodules) to develop within the thyroid. However, most thyroid nodules are not cancerous (malignant). A nodule is more likely to be cancerous if it

Is solid rather than filled with fluid (cystic)

Is not producing thyroid hormone

Is hard

Is growing quickly

Occurs in a man

Is associated with enlarged lymph nodes in the neck

A painless lump in the neck is usually the first sign of thyroid cancer. A larger cancer may press on nearby tissues in the neck, causing hoarseness, coughing, or difficulty breathing.

When doctors find a nodule in the thyroid gland, they request several tests. The first tests are generally thyroid function blood tests, in which the blood levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), thyroid hormones T4 (thyroxine, or tetraiodothyronine) and T3 (triiodothyronine) are measured. Sometimes tests to detect antibodies to the thyroid are done.

If the blood tests show an overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism), a thyroid scan is done to determine whether the nodule is producing thyroid hormones. Nodules that are producing hormones ("hot" nodules) are almost never cancerous. If the tests do not indicate hyperthyroidism or Hashimoto thyroiditis, or if the nodules are not “hot,” doctors usually do a fine-needle biopsy.

In a fine-needle biopsy, ultrasonography is done to image the nodule and then a sample of the nodule is removed through a small needle and then examined under a microscope. This procedure is not very painful, is carried out in the doctor’s office, and may involve the use of a local anesthetic as well as ultrasonography to guide needle placement.

Ultrasonography is also done to determine how large the nodule is, whether it is solid or filled with fluid, whether other nodules are present, and whether it has characteristics that are high risk for cancer.