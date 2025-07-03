Antipsychotic medications have significant side effects, which can include

Drowsiness

Muscle stiffness

Tremors

Weight gain

Restlessness

Tardive dyskinesia is a hyperactive involuntary movement disorder that can be caused by chronic antipsychotic medications. It is more likely with first-generation than second-generation medications. Tardive dyskinesia is characterized by puckering of the lips and tongue or writhing of the arms or legs. Tardive dyskinesia may not go away even after the medication is stopped. For tardive dyskinesia that persists, there is no effective treatment, although the medications clozapine or quetiapine may relieve symptoms a little. However, valbenazine has been found to be effective in improving symptoms of tardive dyskinesia. People who must take antipsychotic medications for a long time are checked every 6 months for symptoms of tardive dyskinesia.

Second-generation antipsychotic medications have a significantly lower risk of tardive dyskinesia, muscle stiffness, and tremors than the first-generation antipsychotics. However, some of these medications seem to cause significant weight gain. Some also increase the risk of metabolic syndrome. In this syndrome, fat accumulates in the abdomen, blood levels of triglycerides (a fat) are elevated, levels of high-density cholesterol (HDL, the "good" cholesterol) are low, and blood pressure is high. Also, insulin is less effective (called insulin resistance), increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Clozapine can cause seizures or potentially fatal suppression of bone marrow activity (which includes making white blood cells). Thus, In the United States, people who take clozapine are recommended to have their white blood cell count measured weekly, at least for the first 6 months, so that clozapine can be stopped at the first indication that the number of white blood cells is decreasing.

Neuroleptic malignant syndrome is a rare but potentially fatal side effect of antipsychotic medications. It is characterized by muscle rigidity, fever, high blood pressure, and changes in mental function (such as confusion and lethargy).

Long-QT syndrome is a potentially fatal heart rhythm disorder that can be caused by several antipsychotics in both classes. These medications include thioridazine, haloperidol, olanzapine, risperidone, and ziprasidone. People on these medications are monitored with electrocardiography.