Ursachen der Myokarditis
Ursache
Beispiele
Autoimmunerkrankungen
Granulomatose mit Polyangiitis
Systemischer Lupus erythematodes
Bakterielle Infektionen
Kardiotoxine
Alkohol
Kokain
Arzneimittel
Clozapin
Immuncheckpoint-Inhibitoren (z. B. Atezolizumab, Ipilimumab, Nivolumab, Pembrolizumab)
Penicilline
Manche Diuretika
Pilzinfektionen
Idiopathisch (unbekannte Ursache)
—
Entzündungskrankheiten
Chronisch-entzündliche Darmerkrankung
Parasiteninfektionen
Strahlentherapie
—
Virusinfektionen
Coxsackie-B-Virus
Humanes Herpes-Virus 6
Parvovirus B19