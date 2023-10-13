skip to main content
Ursachen der Myokarditis

Ursache

Beispiele

Autoimmunerkrankungen

Riesenzellarteriitis

Granulomatose mit Polyangiitis

Systemischer Lupus erythematodes

Takayasu-Arteriitis

Bakterielle Infektionen

A-Streptokokken-Infektionen

Lyme-Krankheit

Staphylokokken-Infektionen

Tuberkulose

Kardiotoxine

Alkohol

Kokain

Arzneimittel

Clozapin

Immuncheckpoint-Inhibitoren (z. B. Atezolizumab, Ipilimumab, Nivolumab, Pembrolizumab)

Penicilline

Manche Diuretika

Pilzinfektionen

Blastomykose

Kandidose

Kokzidioidomykose

Histoplasmose

Idiopathisch (unbekannte Ursache)

Entzündungskrankheiten

Chronisch-entzündliche Darmerkrankung

Sarkoidose

Parasiteninfektionen

Amöbenruhr

Chagas-Krankheit

Toxoplasmose

Strahlentherapie

Virusinfektionen

Coxsackie-B-Virus

HIV

Humanes Herpes-Virus 6

Grippevirus (Influenza-Virus)

Parvovirus B19

SARS-CoV-2

