Chậm phát triển trí tuệ

Sau đây là các tài nguyên tiếng Anh có thể hữu ích. Vui lòng lưu ý rằng CẨM NANG không chịu trách nhiệm về nội dung của các tài nguyên này.

American Academy of Pediatrics: Comprehensive evaluation of the child with intellectual disability or global developmental delays (2014)

Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA): A United States law that makes available free appropriate public education to eligible children with disabilities and ensures special education and related services to those children

Americans with Disability Act: A United States law that prohibits discrimination based on disability

Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act: A United States law that guarantees certain rights to people who have disabilities

American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (AAIDD): An organization providing research, support, and advocacy resources for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities