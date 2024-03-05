Свистяче дихання і астма у немовлят і дітей раннього віку

In some young children, recurrent wheezing episodes are the initial manifestations of asthma, and these children will continue to wheeze later in childhood or adolescence. In other children, wheezing episodes stop by age 6 to 10 years and are not thought to represent asthma.

In infants and young children, wheezing with viral illnesses, particularly those caused by respiratory syncytial virus and human rhinovirus, is associated with an increased risk of developing childhood asthma (1, 2). An eventual diagnosis of asthma is more likely in children who have atopic symptoms, more severe wheezing episodes, and/or a family history of atopy or asthma.

Wheezing usually results from bronchospasm that may be worsened by inflammation of the small and medium airways that causes edema and further airway narrowing. An acute wheezing episode in infants and young children is usually caused by respiratory viral infections, but airway inflammation may also be caused (or worsened) by allergies or inhaled irritants (eg, tobacco smoke). Recurrent wheezing may be caused by frequent viral respiratory infections, allergies, or asthma. Less common causes of recurrent wheezing include chronic dysphagia that causes recurrent aspiration, gastroesophageal reflux, airway malacia, a retained aspirated foreign body, or heart failure. Often, the cause of recurrent wheezing is unclear.