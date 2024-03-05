Свистяче дихання і астма у немовлят і дітей раннього віку

Wheezing is a relatively high-pitched whistling noise produced by movement of air through narrowed or compressed small airways. It is common in the first few years of life and is typically caused by viral respiratory tract infection or asthma, but other possible causes include inhaled irritants or allergens, gastroesophageal reflux, foreign body, and heart failure.
(See also Wheezing in adults and Asthma in adults.)
Recurrent episodes of wheezing are common in the first few years of life; 1 in 3 children have at least one acute wheezing episode before 3 years of age (1). Because such wheezing typically responds to bronchodilators, this problem has historically been considered asthma. However, recent evidence that many children who have had recurrent wheezing in early childhood do not have asthma later in childhood or adolescence suggests that alternative diagnoses should be considered in young children with recurrent wheezing.
Цінні поради та підводні камені
Довідковий матеріал загального характеру
1. Taussig LM, Wright AL, Holberg CJ, et al: Tucson Children's Respiratory Study: 1980 to present. J Allergy Clin Immunol 111:661–675, 2003. doi: 10.1067/mai.2003.162
Etiology of Wheezing and Asthma in Young Children
In some young children, recurrent wheezing episodes are the initial manifestations of asthma, and these children will continue to wheeze later in childhood or adolescence. In other children, wheezing episodes stop by age 6 to 10 years and are not thought to represent asthma.
In infants and young children, wheezing with viral illnesses, particularly those caused by respiratory syncytial virus and human rhinovirus, is associated with an increased risk of developing childhood asthma (1, 2). An eventual diagnosis of asthma is more likely in children who have atopic symptoms, more severe wheezing episodes, and/or a family history of atopy or asthma.
Wheezing usually results from bronchospasm that may be worsened by inflammation of the small and medium airways that causes edema and further airway narrowing. An acute wheezing episode in infants and young children is usually caused by respiratory viral infections, but airway inflammation may also be caused (or worsened) by allergies or inhaled irritants (eg, tobacco smoke). Recurrent wheezing may be caused by frequent viral respiratory infections, allergies, or asthma. Less common causes of recurrent wheezing include chronic dysphagia that causes recurrent aspiration, gastroesophageal reflux, airway malacia, a retained aspirated foreign body, or heart failure. Often, the cause of recurrent wheezing is unclear.
Довідкові матеріали щодо етіології
1. Jartti T, Gern JE: Role of viral infections in the development and exacerbation of asthma in children. J Allergy Clin Immunol 140(4):895–906, 2017. doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2017.08.003
2. Mikhail I, Grayson MH: Asthma and viral infections: An intricate relationship. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 123(4):352–358, 2019. doi: 10.1016/j.anai.2019.06.020
Symptoms and Signs of Wheezing and Asthma in Young Children
Wheezing is often accompanied by recurrent dry or productive cough. Other symptoms depend on the etiology and may include fever, runny nose (viral infection), and feeding difficulties (eg, due to heart failure or dysphagia).
On examination, wheezing manifests mainly on expiration, unless airway narrowing is severe, in which case wheezing can be heard on inspiration. Other findings present with more severe illness may include tachypnea, nasal flaring, intercostal and/or subxiphoid retractions, and cyanosis. Children with respiratory infection may have fever.
Diagnosis of Wheezing and Asthma in Young Children
Chest radiograph for severe initial episode and sometimes for atypical or recurrent episodes
For a first episode of severe wheezing, most clinicians do a chest radiograph to detect signs of an aspirated foreign body, pneumonia, or heart failure and pulse oximetry to assess the need for oxygen therapy. The presence of generalized hyperinflation on radiographs suggests diffuse air trapping as seen in asthma, whereas localized findings suggest structural abnormalities or foreign body aspiration. The chest radiograph may also indicate the presence of a vascular ring as the cause of wheezing (eg, right aortic arch).
For children with recurrent episodes, exacerbations typically do not require testing unless there are signs of respiratory distress. Tests such as swallowing studies, contrast esophagram, CT, or bronchoscopy may be helpful for the few children with frequent or severe exacerbations or symptoms who do not respond to bronchodilators or other asthma medications.
Treatment of Wheezing and Asthma in Young Children
For acute wheezing episodes, inhaled bronchodilators and, if warranted, systemic corticosteroids
For children with frequent severe wheezing episodes, a trial of maintenance therapy (eg, inhaled corticosteroids) as used for asthma
Infants and young children with acute wheezing are given inhaled bronchodilators and, if the wheezing is severe, systemic corticosteroids (see Treatment of acute asthma exacerbation).
Children who are unlikely to develop persistent asthma, such as children who do not have atopy or a family history of atopy or asthma, and whose wheezing episodes are relatively mild and infrequent can usually be managed with only intermittent inhaled bronchodilators used as needed.
Most young children with more frequent and/or severe wheezing episodes benefit from maintenance therapy with bronchodilators as needed and anti-inflammatory medications (eg, inhaled corticosteroids) as used for asthma. However, although chronic use of a leukotriene modifier or low-dose inhaled corticosteroid decreases the severity and frequency of wheezing episodes, it does not alter the natural course of the disorder.
Prognosis for Wheezing and Asthma in Young Children
Many children with recurrent wheezing in early childhood will not have clinically important wheezing later in life. However, many older children and adults with difficult chronic asthma first developed wheezing in early childhood.
Ключові моменти
Recurrent wheezing is common in young children and may not necessarily represent asthma.
An acute wheezing episode in infants and young children is usually caused by respiratory viral infections, but airway inflammation may also be caused (or worsened) by allergies or inhaled irritants (eg, tobacco smoke).
Recurrent wheezing may be caused by frequent viral respiratory infections, allergies, or asthma.
A dry or productive cough often accompanies wheezing.
Do chest radiography for the first episode of severe wheezing to rule out an aspirated foreign body, pneumonia, or heart failure.
Treat acute wheezing episodes with inhaled bronchodilators and possibly corticosteroids; for children with more frequent or severe wheezing episodes, consider maintenance therapy with bronchodilators and inhaled corticosteroids as used in asthma.