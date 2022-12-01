In electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), the active substance is liquid nicotine; no other tobacco products are present. Electronic cigarettes and vaporizers were initially developed to help people quit smoking tobacco by providing a nicotine-delivery system in a form that mimics the oral and social gratifications of smoking but without the toxic products of combustion that are responsible for the adverse health effects of smoking tobacco. As smoking-cessation agents, e-cigarettes appear to be effective, although people remain addicted to nicotine (1).

Some people use the vaporizers to inhale active ingredients other than nicotine, including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), hashish oils, amphetamines, and synthetic cannabinoids.

In addition to water and the active ingredient, commercially produced vaping liquids usually contain propylene glycol or vegetable glycerin-based liquid along with flavoring and other chemicals, including trace amounts of metals. Illicitly produced vaping agents likely contain additional inactive ingredients, some of which, such as vitamin E acetate, may be involved in vaping-related pulmonary complications.