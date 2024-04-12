Швидкість потоку повітря, дихальні об’єми та петля потік-об’єм

Quantitative measures of inspiratory and expiratory flow are obtained by forced spirometry. Nose clips are used to occlude the nares.

In inspiratory flow and volume assessments, patients exhale as completely as possible, then forcibly inhale. The peak inspiratory volume is the maximum amount of air inhaled in one deep breath, and the inspiratory flow is the volume inspired per second.

In expiratory flow and volume assessments, patients inhale as deeply as possible, seal their lips around a mouthpiece, and exhale as forcefully and completely as possible into an apparatus that records the exhaled volume (forced vital capacity [FVC]) and the volume exhaled in the first second (the forced expiratory volume in 1 second [FEV1]—see figure Normal Spirogram).

These maneuvers provide several measures:

FVC: Maximal amount of air that the patient can forcibly exhale after taking a maximal inhalation

FEV1: Volume exhaled in the first second

Peak expiratory flow (PEF): Maximal speed of airflow as the patient exhales

FEV1 is the most reproducible flow parameter and is especially useful in diagnosing and monitoring patients with obstructive pulmonary disorders (eg, asthma, COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]).

FEV1 and FVC help differentiate obstructive and restrictive lung disorders. A normal FEV1 makes irreversible obstructive lung disease unlikely. A normal FVC makes restrictive disease unlikely. A decreased ratio of FEV1/FVC indicates obstruction. Repeat measurement of FEV1 and FVC with a short-acting bronchodilator in patients with evidence of obstruction on initial testing is useful in differentiating patients with reversible bronchospasm as occurs in asthma from those with fixed obstruction in COPD.

Some people have risk factors for COPD (eg, cigarette smoking, previous infection, occupational exposure, air pollution exposure) but do not demonstrate definite obstruction on pulmonary function testing. These people are said to have pre-COPD (7). Further studies are needed to characterize this population, but following spirometry values over time may be helpful identifying patients who are likely to develop COPD.

Нормальна спірограма

The forced expiratory flow averaged over the time during which 25 to 75% of the FVC is exhaled may be a more sensitive marker of mild, small airway airflow limitation than the FEV1, but the reproducibility of this variable is poor.

The peak expiratory flow (PEF) is the peak flow occurring during exhalation. This variable is used primarily for home monitoring of patients with asthma and for determining diurnal variations in airflow. Asthma can be monitored by comparing PEF to one's own personal best.

Interpretation of these measures depends on good patient effort, which is often improved by coaching during the actual maneuver. Acceptable spirograms demonstrate

Good test initiation (eg, a quick and forceful onset of exhalation)

No coughing

Smooth curves

Absence of early termination of expiration (eg, minimum exhalation time of 6 seconds with no change in volume for the last 1 second)

Reproducible efforts agree within 5% or 100 mL with other efforts. Results not meeting these minimum acceptable criteria should be interpreted with caution.