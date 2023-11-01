Одиночний легеневий вузол

The goal of initial testing is to estimate the malignant potential of the solitary pulmonary nodule. The first step is a review of plain x-rays and then usually CT.

Radiographic characteristics help define the malignant potential of a solitary pulmonary nodule:

Growth rate is determined by comparison with previous chest x-ray or CT, if available. A lesion that has not enlarged in ≥ 2 years suggests a benign etiology. Tumors that have volume doubling times from 21 to 400 days are likely to be malignant.

Calcification suggests nonmalignant disease, particularly if it is central (tuberculoma, histoplasmoma), concentric (healed histoplasmosis), or in a popcorn configuration (hamartoma).

Margins that are spiculated or irregular (scalloped) are more indicative of cancer.

Diameter < 1.5 cm strongly suggests a benign etiology; diameter > 5.3 cm strongly suggests cancer. However, nonmalignant exceptions include lung abscess, granulomatosis with polyangiitis, and hydatid cyst.

Location in the upper lobe carries a higher risk of malignancy.

These characteristics are sometimes evident on the original plain film but usually require CT. CT can also distinguish pulmonary from pleural radiopacities. CT has a sensitivity of 70% and a specificity of 60% for detecting cancer.

The mainstay of diagnosis of solitary pulmonary nodules is interval imaging. Specific imaging recommendations depend on the size of the nodule and whether the nodule is ground-glass, semi-solid, or solid, and individual risk factors (history of heavy smoking, exposure to asbestos, family history of lung cancer, older age [1]).

Positron emission tomography (PET) imaging can help differentiate cancerous and benign nodules. PET is most often used to image nodules whose probability of being cancerous is intermediate or high. It has a sensitivity > 90% and a specificity of about 78% for detecting cancer. PET activity is quantified by the standardized uptake value (SUV) of (18)F-2-deoxy-2-fluoro-D-glucose (FDG). SUV > 2.5 suggests cancer, while nodules with SUV < 2.5 are more likely to be benign. False-negative results are more likely if nodules are < 8 mm. False-negative PET scans can result from metabolically inactive tumors, and false-positive results can occur in various infectious and inflammatory conditions.

Cultures may be useful when historical information suggests an infectious cause (eg, TB, coccidioidomycosis) as a possible diagnosis.

Invasive testing options include

CT- or ultrasound-guided transthoracic needle aspiration

Flexible bronchoscopy

Surgical biopsy

Although cancers can be diagnosed by biopsy, definitive treatment is resection, and so patients with a high likelihood of cancer with a resectable lesion should proceed to surgical resection. However, bronchoscopic endobronchial ultrasound-guided mediastinal lymph node biopsy is being used increasingly and is recommended by some experts as a less invasive way to diagnose and stage lung cancers before nodules are surgically resected.

Transthoracic needle aspiration is best for peripheral lesions and is particularly useful if infectious etiologies are strongly considered because using the transthoracic approach, as opposed to bronchoscopy, avoids the possibility of contamination of the specimen with upper airway organisms. The main disadvantage of transthoracic needle aspiration is the risk of pneumothorax, which is about 10%.

Flexible bronchoscopy allows for endobronchial washing, brushing, needle aspiration, and transbronchial biopsy. Yield is higher for larger, more centrally located lesions, but very experienced operators using specially designed thin scopes can successfully biopsy peripheral lesions that are < 1 cm in diameter.

In cases in which nodules are not accessible from these less invasive approaches, open surgical biopsy is necessary.