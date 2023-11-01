Позитронно-емісійна томографія (ПЕТ)

Positron emission tomography (PET), a type of radionuclide scanning, uses compounds containing radionuclides that decay by releasing a positron (the positively charged antimatter equivalent of an electron). The released positron combines with an electron and produces 2 photons whose paths are 180° apart. Ring detector systems encircling the positron-emitting source simultaneously detect the 2 photons to localize the source and to produce color tomographic images of the area. Because PET incorporates positron-emitting radionuclides into metabolically active compounds, it can provide information about tissue function. Standard uptake value (SUV) indicates metabolic activity of a lesion; typically intensity of color is increased with higher SUVs.

The most commonly used compound in clinical PET is

Fluorine-18 [18F]–labeled deoxyglucose (FDG)

FDG is an analog of glucose, and its uptake is proportional to glucose metabolic rates. A patient’s relative glucose metabolic rate (SUV) is calculated: The amount of FDG taken up from the injected dose is divided by the patient’s body weight.

Використання ПЕТ PET has several clinical indications, such as Cancer (eg, staging and evaluating specific types of cancer and evaluating response to treatment), which accounts for about 80% of PET usage

Cardiac function (eg, evaluating myocardial viability, detecting hibernating myocardium)

Neurologic function (eg, evaluation of dementia and seizures) PET applications continue to be investigated.

Різновиди ПЕТ FDG-PET-CT Зображення Image courtesy of Hakan Ilaslan, MD. ПЕТ-КТ Functional information provided by PET is superimposed on anatomic information provided by CT.