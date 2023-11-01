skip to main content
Позитронно-емісійна томографія (ПЕТ)

ЗаMustafa A. Mafraji, MD, Rush University Medical Center
Переглянуто/перевірено лист. 2023

Positron emission tomography (PET), a type of radionuclide scanning, uses compounds containing radionuclides that decay by releasing a positron (the positively charged antimatter equivalent of an electron). The released positron combines with an electron and produces 2 photons whose paths are 180° apart. Ring detector systems encircling the positron-emitting source simultaneously detect the 2 photons to localize the source and to produce color tomographic images of the area. Because PET incorporates positron-emitting radionuclides into metabolically active compounds, it can provide information about tissue function. Standard uptake value (SUV) indicates metabolic activity of a lesion; typically intensity of color is increased with higher SUVs.

The most commonly used compound in clinical PET is

  • Fluorine-18 [18F]–labeled deoxyglucose (FDG)

FDG is an analog of glucose, and its uptake is proportional to glucose metabolic rates. A patient’s relative glucose metabolic rate (SUV) is calculated: The amount of FDG taken up from the injected dose is divided by the patient’s body weight.

Використання ПЕТ

PET has several clinical indications, such as

  • Cancer (eg, staging and evaluating specific types of cancer and evaluating response to treatment), which accounts for about 80% of PET usage

  • Cardiac function (eg, evaluating myocardial viability, detecting hibernating myocardium)

  • Neurologic function (eg, evaluation of dementia and seizures)

PET applications continue to be investigated.

Різновиди ПЕТ

ПЕТ-КТ

Functional information provided by PET is superimposed on anatomic information provided by CT.

Недоліки ПЕТ

The typical effective radiation dose during PET is about 7 mSv. The effective radiation dose with PET-CT is 5 to 18 mSv.

Production of FDG requires a cyclotron. FDG has a short half-life (110 minutes); thus, shipment from the manufacturer and completion of the scan must occur very rapidly. The resulting expense, inconvenience, and impracticality greatly limit the availability of PET.

