Кровохаркання

Blood-streaked sputum is common in many minor respiratory illnesses, such as upper respiratory infection and viral bronchitis.

The differential diagnosis is broad (see table Some Causes of Hemoptysis).

In adults, 70 to 90% of cases are caused by

Bronchitis

Bronchiectasis

Necrotizing pneumonia

Tuberculosis (TB)

Primary lung cancer is an important cause in people who have smoked for ≥ 40 years, but metastatic cancer rarely causes hemoptysis. Cavitary Aspergillus infection is increasingly recognized as a cause but is not as common as cancer.

In children, common causes are

Lower respiratory tract infection

Foreign body aspiration