Візуалізація грудної клітки

Plain chest x-rays provide images of structures in and around the thorax and are most useful for identifying abnormalities in the heart, lung parenchyma, pleura, chest wall, diaphragm, mediastinum, and hilum. They are usually the initial test done to evaluate the lungs.

The standard chest x-ray is taken from back to front (posteroanterior view) to minimize x-ray scatter that could artifactually enlarge the cardiac silhouette and from the side of the thorax (lateral view).

Lordotic or oblique views can be obtained to evaluate pulmonary nodules or to clarify abnormalities that may be due to superimposed structures, although chest CT provides more information and has largely superseded these views.

Lateral decubitus views may be used to distinguish free-flowing from loculated pleural effusion, but chest CT or ultrasonography can provide more information.

End-expiratory views can be used to detect small pneumothoraces.

Chest x-rays taken with portable machines (usually anteroposterior views) are almost always suboptimal and should be used only when patients are too ill to be transported to the radiology department.

Screening chest x-rays are often done but are almost never indicated; one exception is in asymptomatic patients with positive tuberculin skin test results, in whom a single posteroanterior chest x-ray without a lateral view is used to make decisions regarding additional diagnostic studies and/or treatment for pulmonary tuberculosis.