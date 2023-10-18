skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Вакцини для міжнародних подорожей*, †

Infection

Regions Where the Vaccine is Recommended

Comments

Chikungunya disease

Africa, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Guam, Southeast Asia, New Guinea, China, Mexico, South and Central America, islands in the Caribbean, Indian, and Pacific Oceans, and limited areas of Europe

One dose recommended for individuals ≥ 18 years of age who are at increased risk of exposure to chikungunya virus

See also Chikungunya Vaccine

COVID-19

Worldwide

Updated COVID-19 vaccine recommended for people 6 months

People 65 years who received 1 dose of any updated COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or Novavax) should receive 1 additional dose of an updated COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the previous updated dose

See also COVID-19 Vaccine

Hepatitis A

All low- and middle-income countries

2 doses 6 months apart; a high level of long-term protection provided by second dose‡

See also Hepatitis A Vaccine

Hepatitis B

All low- and middle-income countries, particularly China

3-dose primary series, at 0, 1, and 6 to 18 months. Now recommended for all persons up to age 60

Particularly important for extended-stay travelers and all health care workers‡

See also Hepatitis B Vaccine

Influenza

Worldwide

Seasonality in northern hemisphere: September through May

Seasonality in southern hemisphere: April through September

In the tropics, influenza is transmitted throughout the year

Sometimes slightly different influenza vaccines are used in the northern and southern hemisphere

Japanese encephalitis

Rural areas in most of Asia and South Asia, particularly in areas with rice and pig farming

2 doses 28 days apart

Not recommended for pregnant women

Usually not advised for those spending less than one month in endemic area

Adults 18 to 65 years of age may receive the 2nd dose as soon as 7 days after the first

Meningococcal infections

Northern sub-Saharan Africa from Mali to Ethiopia (the meningitis belt)

Required for entry into Saudi Arabia during Hajj or Umrah

Throughout the world, especially in crowded living situations (eg, dormitories)

A single dose of quadrivalent vaccine (MenACWY) is effective for 5 years

Risk higher in "meningitis belt" in Africa during the dry season (December through June), and those living in crowded living conditions

See also Meningococcal Vaccine

Rabies

All countries, including United States

Recommended for travelers at risk of animal bites (eg, rural campers, veterinarians, field workers, people living in remote areas)

Does not eliminate need for additional vaccinations after animal bite for added protection

Recommended during pregnancy only if risk of infection is high

See also Rabies Prevention

Typhoid fever

All low-income countries, especially in South Asia (including India)

Two preparations are available.

Pill form: 1 pill taken every other day for a total of 4 pills; protects for 5 years

  1. Not safe for pregnant women

Single injection form: Protects for 2 years and is thought to be safer for pregnant women than the pill form of the vaccine.

See also Typhoid Fever Prevention

Yellow fever

Tropical South America

Tropical Africa

Although this infection is rare in travelers, proof of vaccination is required for entry into many countries§

Not safe for pregnant women

Increased risk of adverse effects in older people§

One dose provides protection for life in most travelers

See also Yellow Fever Prevention

* In addition to the listed vaccinations, routine vaccinations for influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, polio, pneumococcal disease, and varicella should be up to date.

†All recommendations are subject to change. For the latest recommendations, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov or 800-CDC-INFO [800-232-4636]). See also Overview of Immunization.

‡ There is also a combination HepA and HepB vaccine available, which is given on either a 3-dose or 4-dose schedule. (See Hepatitis A Vaccine and Hepatitis B Vaccine.)

§ For travelers over age 60, providers should consider completing the waiver section of the Yellow Card (International Certificate of Vaccination), in lieu of administering yellow fever vaccine. Those travelers should then be particularly diligent regarding personal protection measures against insects.

Серед цих тем