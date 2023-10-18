Вакцини для міжнародних подорожей*, †
Infection
Regions Where the Vaccine is Recommended
Comments
Africa, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Guam, Southeast Asia, New Guinea, China, Mexico, South and Central America, islands in the Caribbean, Indian, and Pacific Oceans, and limited areas of Europe
One dose recommended for individuals ≥ 18 years of age who are at increased risk of exposure to chikungunya virus
See also Chikungunya Vaccine
Worldwide
Updated COVID-19 vaccine recommended for people ≥ 6 months
People ≥ 65 years who received 1 dose of any updated COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or Novavax) should receive 1 additional dose of an updated COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the previous updated dose
See also COVID-19 Vaccine
All low- and middle-income countries
2 doses ≥ 6 months apart; a high level of long-term protection provided by second dose‡
See also Hepatitis A Vaccine
All low- and middle-income countries, particularly China
3-dose primary series, at 0, 1, and 6 to 18 months. Now recommended for all persons up to age 60
Particularly important for extended-stay travelers and all health care workers‡
See also Hepatitis B Vaccine
Worldwide
Seasonality in northern hemisphere: September through May
Seasonality in southern hemisphere: April through September
In the tropics, influenza is transmitted throughout the year
Sometimes slightly different influenza vaccines are used in the northern and southern hemisphere
Japanese encephalitis
Rural areas in most of Asia and South Asia, particularly in areas with rice and pig farming
2 doses 28 days apart
Not recommended for pregnant women
Usually not advised for those spending less than one month in endemic area
Adults 18 to 65 years of age may receive the 2nd dose as soon as 7 days after the first
Northern sub-Saharan Africa from Mali to Ethiopia (the meningitis belt)
Required for entry into Saudi Arabia during Hajj or Umrah
Throughout the world, especially in crowded living situations (eg, dormitories)
A single dose of quadrivalent vaccine (MenACWY) is effective for 5 years
Risk higher in "meningitis belt" in Africa during the dry season (December through June), and those living in crowded living conditions
See also Meningococcal Vaccine
All countries, including United States
Recommended for travelers at risk of animal bites (eg, rural campers, veterinarians, field workers, people living in remote areas)
Does not eliminate need for additional vaccinations after animal bite for added protection
Recommended during pregnancy only if risk of infection is high
See also Rabies Prevention
All low-income countries, especially in South Asia (including India)
Two preparations are available.
Pill form: 1 pill taken every other day for a total of 4 pills; protects for 5 years
Single injection form: Protects for 2 years and is thought to be safer for pregnant women than the pill form of the vaccine.
See also Typhoid Fever Prevention
Tropical South America
Tropical Africa
Although this infection is rare in travelers, proof of vaccination is required for entry into many countries§
Not safe for pregnant women
Increased risk of adverse effects in older people§
One dose provides protection for life in most travelers
See also Yellow Fever Prevention
* In addition to the listed vaccinations, routine vaccinations for influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, polio, pneumococcal disease, and varicella should be up to date.
†All recommendations are subject to change. For the latest recommendations, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov or 800-CDC-INFO [800-232-4636]). See also Overview of Immunization.
‡ There is also a combination HepA and HepB vaccine available, which is given on either a 3-dose or 4-dose schedule. (See Hepatitis A Vaccine and Hepatitis B Vaccine.)
§ For travelers over age 60, providers should consider completing the waiver section of the Yellow Card (International Certificate of Vaccination), in lieu of administering yellow fever vaccine. Those travelers should then be particularly diligent regarding personal protection measures against insects.