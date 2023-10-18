Деякі ускладнення синдрому Дауна*
System
Deficit
Cardiac
Congenital heart disease, most often ventricular septal defect and atrioventricular canal defect
Increased risk of mitral valve prolapse and aortic regurgitation (more frequently seen in adults)
Central nervous system
Cognitive impairment (mild to severe)
Motor and language delay
Gastrointestinal
Duodenal atresia or duodenal stenosis
Endocrine
Eyes, ears, nose, and throat
Ophthalmic disorders (eg, congenital cataracts, glaucoma, strabismus, refractive errors)
Increased incidence of otitis media
Growth
Short stature
Hematologic
Thrombocytopenia
Transient myelodysplastic disorder
Acute megakaryoblastic leukemia
Musculoskeletal
Atlantoaxial and atlanto-occipital instability
Joint laxity
Respiratory
* Not all complications are present in a given patient, but incidence is increased compared with unaffected population.