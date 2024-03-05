Вроджена катаракта

Surgical removal

Treatment of amblyopia if present

Cataracts are removed by aspirating them through a small incision. In many children, an intraocular lens may be implanted after 6 months of age. Postoperative visual correction with eyeglasses, contact lenses, or both is usually required to achieve the best outcome (1).

With a unilateral cataract, the quality of the image in the affected eye is inferior to that of the other eye (assuming the other eye is normal). Because the better eye is preferred, during childhood, the brain suppresses the poorer-quality image, and children may develop amblyopia (reduction in visual acuity of an eye caused by disuse during visual development). Thus, even after cataract removal, effective amblyopia therapy is necessary for the treated eye to develop normal sight. Some children are unable to attain good visual acuity because of accompanying structural defects.

In contrast, children with bilateral cataract removal, in which image quality is similar in both eyes, more frequently develop equal vision in both eyes.

Some cataracts are partial (posterior lenticonus) and opacify during the first 10 years of life. Eyes with partial cataracts have a better visual outcome.