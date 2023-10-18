Деякі загальні специфічні причини гематурії
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Infection
Urinary irritative symptoms, with or without fever
Urinalysis and culture
Sudden-onset, usually colicky, severe flank or abdominal pain, sometimes with vomiting
Abdominal CT without contrast or ultrasonography of the abdomen
Glomerular disease (numerous forms)
In many patients, hypertension, edema, or both
Possibly red or dark (cola-colored) urine
Sometimes preceding infection, family history of renal disorders, or systemic rheumatic disease
Usually proteinuria (except with thin basement membrane disease and mild IgA nephropathy)
Urinalysis
Urine sediment examination for RBC cast and dysmorphic RBCs
Serologic tests
Mainly in patients > 50 or with risk factors (smoking, family history, chemical or medication [eg, phenacetin, cyclophosphamide] exposures)
Sometimes voiding symptoms with bladder cancer
Often systemic symptoms with renal cell carcinoma
In all patients without another obvious cause, cystoscopy and possible bladder biopsy; if prostate cancer is suspected, PSA and possibly prostate biopsy
Mainly in patients > 50
Often, urinary obstructive symptoms
Palpably enlarged prostate
PSA
Measurement of postvoid residual urine volume
Ultrasonography of pelvis
Mainly in patients > 50
Often, urinary irritative and obstructive symptoms
Painful, tender prostate with acute infection
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes transrectal ultrasonography or cystoscopy
Chronic flank or abdominal pain
Large kidneys
Ultrasonography or noncontrast CT/MRI of the abdomen
Renal papillary infarction or necrosis
Often in people with sickle cell disease or trait
Sometimes heavy analgesic use (analgesic nephropathy)
Sometimes sickle cell preparation and Hb electrophoresis
Hematuria coinciding with menses
Clinical evaluation
Trauma (blunt or penetrating)
Usually, presentation as injury rather than as hematuria
CT of the abdomen and pelvis
Loin pain–hematuria syndrome
Flank pain
Hematuria
Urinalysis and CT
Nutcracker syndrome
Hematuria
Left testicular pain
Varicocele
CT angiography
* All patients require urinalysis and evaluation of renal function; older patients require imaging of kidneys and pelvis.
Hb = hemoglobin; PSA = prostate-specific antigen; RBC = red blood cell.