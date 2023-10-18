skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Деякі загальні специфічні причини гематурії

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach*

Infection

Urinary irritative symptoms, with or without fever

Urinalysis and culture

Calculi

Sudden-onset, usually colicky, severe flank or abdominal pain, sometimes with vomiting

Abdominal CT without contrast or ultrasonography of the abdomen

Glomerular disease (numerous forms)

In many patients, hypertension, edema, or both

Possibly red or dark (cola-colored) urine

Sometimes preceding infection, family history of renal disorders, or systemic rheumatic disease

Usually proteinuria (except with thin basement membrane disease and mild IgA nephropathy)

Urinalysis

Urine sediment examination for RBC cast and dysmorphic RBCs

Serologic tests

Renal biopsy

Genitourinary cancer (bladder, kidney, prostate, ureter)

Mainly in patients > 50 or with risk factors (smoking, family history, chemical or medication [eg, phenacetin, cyclophosphamide] exposures)

Sometimes voiding symptoms with bladder cancer

Often systemic symptoms with renal cell carcinoma

In all patients without another obvious cause, cystoscopy and possible bladder biopsy; if prostate cancer is suspected, PSA and possibly prostate biopsy

Prostatic hyperplasia

Mainly in patients > 50

Often, urinary obstructive symptoms

Palpably enlarged prostate

PSA

Measurement of postvoid residual urine volume

Ultrasonography of pelvis

Prostatitis

Mainly in patients > 50

Often, urinary irritative and obstructive symptoms

Painful, tender prostate with acute infection

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes transrectal ultrasonography or cystoscopy

Polycystic kidney disease

Chronic flank or abdominal pain

Hypertension

Large kidneys

Ultrasonography or noncontrast CT/MRI of the abdomen

Renal papillary infarction or necrosis

Often in people with sickle cell disease or trait

Sometimes heavy analgesic use (analgesic nephropathy)

Sometimes sickle cell preparation and Hb electrophoresis

Endometriosis

Hematuria coinciding with menses

Clinical evaluation

Trauma (blunt or penetrating)

Usually, presentation as injury rather than as hematuria

CT of the abdomen and pelvis

Loin pain–hematuria syndrome

Flank pain

Hematuria

Urinalysis and CT

Nutcracker syndrome

Hematuria

Left testicular pain

Varicocele

CT angiography

* All patients require urinalysis and evaluation of renal function; older patients require imaging of kidneys and pelvis.

Hb = hemoglobin; PSA = prostate-specific antigen; RBC = red blood cell.

