Деякі причини синкопального стану
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Cardiac outflow or inflow obstruction
Valvular disease: Aortic stenosis, mitral stenosis, tetralogy of Fallot, prosthetic valve dehiscence or thrombosis
Young or old patient
Syncope often exertional; recovery prompt
Heart murmur
Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), restrictive cardiomyopathy
Young or old patient
Syncope often exertional; recovery prompt
Heart murmur (in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy)
S4 (in restrictive cardiomyopathy)
Echocardiography
Cardiac tumors or thrombi
Syncope may be positional
Usually a murmur (possibly variable)
Peripheral embolic phenomena
Echocardiography
Pulmonary embolism, amniotic fluid embolism, or, rarely, air embolism
Usually from large embolus, accompanied by dyspnea, tachycardia, or tachypnea
Often risk factors for pulmonary embolism
Sometimes D-dimer
Sometimes POCUS or echocardiography
CT angiography or nuclear scan
Cardiac arrhythmia
Bradyarrhythmias (eg, due to sinus node dysfunction, high-grade atrioventricular block, medications†)
Syncope occurring without warning; recovery immediate on awakening
May occur in any position
Bradyarrhythmias more common in older adults
Patient taking medications, especially antiarrhythmics or other medications that block AV nodal conduction in susceptible patients
Structural heart disease
If ECG unclear, consider Holter monitor, event recorder, or occasionally an implantable loop recorder (duration of monitoring determined by frequency of symptoms)
Electrophysiologic testing if abnormalities detected or strongly suspected
Serum electrolytes if clinical reason for abnormality (eg, diuretic use, vomiting, diarrhea)
Tachyarrhythmias, either supraventricular or ventricular (eg, due to ischemia, heart failure, myocardial disease, medications†, electrolyte abnormalities, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, long QT syndrome, Brugada syndrome, preexcitation)
Syncope occurring without warning; recovery immediate on awakening
May occur in any position
Patient taking medications, especially antiarrhythmics or other medications that prolong the QT interval
Structural heart disease
If ECG unclear, consider Holter monitor or event recorder, or occasionally an implantable loop recorder (duration of monitoring determined by frequency of symptoms)
Electrophysiologic testing if abnormalities detected or strongly suspected
Serum electrolytes if clinical reason for abnormality (eg, diuretic use, vomiting, diarrhea)
Ventricular dysfunction
Acute myocardial infarction, myocarditis, systolic or diastolic dysfunction, cardiomyopathy
Syncope a rare presenting symptom of myocardial infarction (most such patients are older), with arrhythmia or shock
Serum troponin
ECG
Echocardiography (traditional, POCUS, or both)
Sometimes cardiac MRI
Pericardial tamponade or constriction
Jugular venous elevation; pulsus paradoxus > 10
Echocardiography (traditional, POCUS, or both)
Sometimes CT
Vasovagal (neurocardiogenic)
Increased intrathoracic pressure (eg, tension pneumothorax, cough, straining to urinate or defecate, Valsalva maneuver)
Warning symptoms (eg, dizziness, nausea, sweating); recovery usually prompt but not immediate (5 to 15 minutes) although can be prolonged in rare cases
Precipitant usually apparent
Clinical evaluation
Strong emotion (eg, pain, fear, sight of blood)
Warning symptoms (eg, dizziness, nausea, sweating); recovery prompt but not immediate (5 to 15 minutes, but sometimes up to hours)
Precipitant usually apparent
Clinical evaluation
Carotid sinus pressure
Warning symptoms (eg, dizziness, nausea, sweating); recovery prompt but not immediate (5 to 15 minutes, but sometimes up to hours)
Precipitant usually apparent (eg, turning head, button collar, shaving)
Clinical evaluation
Swallowing (rare)
Warning symptoms (eg, dizziness, nausea, sweating); recovery prompt but not immediate (5 to 15 minutes, but sometimes up to hours)
Precipitant usually apparent
Clinical evaluation
Medication administration, insect bite, allergy history, other signs of anaphylaxis (eg, rash, wheezing, hypotension)
Allergy testing
Medications†
Symptoms developing within several minutes of assuming upright position
Drop in BP with standing during examination
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes tilt table testing
Autonomic dysfunction
Symptoms developing within several minutes of assuming upright position
Drop in BP with standing during examination
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes tilt table testing
Deconditioning caused by prolonged bed rest
Symptoms developing within several minutes of assuming upright position
Drop in BP with standing during examination
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes tilt table testing
Anemia
Chronic fatigue, sometimes dark stools, heavy menses
Complete blood count or hematocrit
Endocrine disorders (eg, adrenal insufficiency, hypothyroidism)
Symptoms developing within several minutes of assuming upright position
Often associated symptoms of underlying endocrine disorder
Basic metabolic panel
Morning cortisol measurement
Thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH)
Cerebrovascular
Basilar artery transient ischemic attack, or stroke
Sometimes cranial nerve deficits and ataxia
MRI or CT
Aura with visual symptoms, photophobia; often unilateral, but may be bilateral
Clinical evaluation
Other
Prolonged standing
Apparent by history; no other symptoms
Clinical evaluation
Pregnancy
Healthy female of childbearing age; no other symptoms
Usually an early or unrecognized pregnancy
Urine pregnancy test
Hyperventilation
Often tingling around mouth or on fingers prior to syncope
Usually in context of an emotional situation
Clinical evaluation
Altered mental status until treated, onset seldom abrupt, sweating, piloerection
Usually history of diabetes or insulinoma
Fingerstick glucose
Response to glucose infusion
Psychiatric disorders
Not true syncope (patient may be partially or inconsistently responsive during events)
Normal examination
Often history of psychiatric disorder
Clinical evaluation
* ECG and pulse oximetry are done for all.
† See table Some Medications That Cause Syncope.
AV = atrioventricular; BP = blood pressure; POCUS = point-of-care ultrasound; S4 = fourth heart sound.