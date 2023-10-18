skip to main content
Деякі причини синкопального стану

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach*

Cardiac outflow or inflow obstruction

Valvular disease: Aortic stenosis, mitral stenosis, tetralogy of Fallot, prosthetic valve dehiscence or thrombosis

Young or old patient

Syncope often exertional; recovery prompt

Heart murmur

Echocardiography

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), restrictive cardiomyopathy

Young or old patient

Syncope often exertional; recovery prompt

Heart murmur (in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy)

S4 (in restrictive cardiomyopathy)

Echocardiography

Cardiac tumors or thrombi

Syncope may be positional

Usually a murmur (possibly variable)

Peripheral embolic phenomena

Echocardiography

Pulmonary embolism, amniotic fluid embolism, or, rarely, air embolism

Usually from large embolus, accompanied by dyspnea, tachycardia, or tachypnea

Often risk factors for pulmonary embolism

Sometimes D-dimer

Sometimes POCUS or echocardiography

CT angiography or nuclear scan

Cardiac arrhythmia

Bradyarrhythmias (eg, due to sinus node dysfunction, high-grade atrioventricular block, medications†)

Syncope occurring without warning; recovery immediate on awakening

May occur in any position

Bradyarrhythmias more common in older adults

Patient taking medications, especially antiarrhythmics or other medications that block AV nodal conduction in susceptible patients

Structural heart disease

If ECG unclear, consider Holter monitor, event recorder, or occasionally an implantable loop recorder (duration of monitoring determined by frequency of symptoms)

Electrophysiologic testing if abnormalities detected or strongly suspected

Serum electrolytes if clinical reason for abnormality (eg, diuretic use, vomiting, diarrhea)

Tachyarrhythmias, either supraventricular or ventricular (eg, due to ischemia, heart failure, myocardial disease, medications†, electrolyte abnormalities, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, long QT syndrome, Brugada syndrome, preexcitation)

Syncope occurring without warning; recovery immediate on awakening

May occur in any position

Patient taking medications, especially antiarrhythmics or other medications that prolong the QT interval

Structural heart disease

If ECG unclear, consider Holter monitor or event recorder, or occasionally an implantable loop recorder (duration of monitoring determined by frequency of symptoms)

Electrophysiologic testing if abnormalities detected or strongly suspected

Serum electrolytes if clinical reason for abnormality (eg, diuretic use, vomiting, diarrhea)

Ventricular dysfunction

Acute myocardial infarction, myocarditis, systolic or diastolic dysfunction, cardiomyopathy

Syncope a rare presenting symptom of myocardial infarction (most such patients are older), with arrhythmia or shock

Serum troponin

ECG

Echocardiography (traditional, POCUS, or both)

Sometimes cardiac MRI

Pericardial tamponade or constriction

Jugular venous elevation; pulsus paradoxus > 10

Echocardiography (traditional, POCUS, or both)

Sometimes CT

Vasovagal (neurocardiogenic)

Increased intrathoracic pressure (eg, tension pneumothorax, cough, straining to urinate or defecate, Valsalva maneuver)

Warning symptoms (eg, dizziness, nausea, sweating); recovery usually prompt but not immediate (5 to 15 minutes) although can be prolonged in rare cases

Precipitant usually apparent

Clinical evaluation

Strong emotion (eg, pain, fear, sight of blood)

Warning symptoms (eg, dizziness, nausea, sweating); recovery prompt but not immediate (5 to 15 minutes, but sometimes up to hours)

Precipitant usually apparent

Clinical evaluation

Carotid sinus pressure

Warning symptoms (eg, dizziness, nausea, sweating); recovery prompt but not immediate (5 to 15 minutes, but sometimes up to hours)

Precipitant usually apparent (eg, turning head, button collar, shaving)

Clinical evaluation

Swallowing (rare)

Warning symptoms (eg, dizziness, nausea, sweating); recovery prompt but not immediate (5 to 15 minutes, but sometimes up to hours)

Precipitant usually apparent

Clinical evaluation

Anaphylaxis

Medication administration, insect bite, allergy history, other signs of anaphylaxis (eg, rash, wheezing, hypotension)

Allergy testing

Orthostatic hypotension

Medications†

Symptoms developing within several minutes of assuming upright position

Drop in BP with standing during examination

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes tilt table testing

Autonomic dysfunction

Symptoms developing within several minutes of assuming upright position

Drop in BP with standing during examination

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes tilt table testing

Deconditioning caused by prolonged bed rest

Symptoms developing within several minutes of assuming upright position

Drop in BP with standing during examination

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes tilt table testing

Anemia

Chronic fatigue, sometimes dark stools, heavy menses

Complete blood count or hematocrit

Endocrine disorders (eg, adrenal insufficiency, hypothyroidism)

Symptoms developing within several minutes of assuming upright position

Often associated symptoms of underlying endocrine disorder

Basic metabolic panel

Morning cortisol measurement

Thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH)

Cerebrovascular

Basilar artery transient ischemic attack, or stroke

Sometimes cranial nerve deficits and ataxia

MRI or CT

Migraine

Aura with visual symptoms, photophobia; often unilateral, but may be bilateral

Clinical evaluation

Other

Prolonged standing

Apparent by history; no other symptoms

Clinical evaluation

Pregnancy

Healthy female of childbearing age; no other symptoms

Usually an early or unrecognized pregnancy

Urine pregnancy test

Hyperventilation

Often tingling around mouth or on fingers prior to syncope

Usually in context of an emotional situation

Clinical evaluation

Hypoglycemia

Altered mental status until treated, onset seldom abrupt, sweating, piloerection

Usually history of diabetes or insulinoma

Fingerstick glucose

Response to glucose infusion

Psychiatric disorders

Not true syncope (patient may be partially or inconsistently responsive during events)

Normal examination

Often history of psychiatric disorder

Clinical evaluation

* ECG and pulse oximetry are done for all.

AV = atrioventricular; BP = blood pressure; POCUS = point-of-care ultrasound; S4 = fourth heart sound.

