Деякі причини нудоти і блювоти
Cause
Suggestive Findings*
Diagnostic Approach
Gastrointestinal disorders
Abdominal distention
Increased risk after surgery or with severe illness or an electrolyte abnormality
Clinical evaluation
Radiograph or CT
Obstipation, distention, tympany
Often bilious vomiting, abdominal surgical scars, or hernia
Flat and upright abdominal radiographs
Vomiting, diarrhea
Benign abdominal examination
Clinical evaluation
Gastroparesis
Vomiting of partially digested food a few hours after ingestion
Often in diabetics with elevated blood glucose or after abdominal surgery
Flat and upright abdominal radiographs
Sometimes gastric emptying scan
Mild to moderate nausea for many days, sometimes vomiting
Jaundice, anorexia, malaise
Sometimes slight tenderness over the liver
Serum aminotransferases, bilirubin, viral hepatitis titers
Perforated viscus or other acute abdomen (eg, appendicitis, cholecystitis, pancreatitis)
Significant abdominal pain
Usually peritoneal signs
Toxic ingestion (numerous)
Usually apparent based on history
Varies with substance
Central nervous system (CNS) disorders
Brain tumor
Dizziness and/or headache
Sometimes mental status change and/or focal neurologic deficits
Head CT or MRI
Cannabis use (cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome)
Persistent nausea, vomiting, and dyspepsia
Usually requires chronic use of cannabis
Relief with hot bath or marijuana cessation
Clinical evaluation
Urine drug screen
Apparent based on history
Head CT
CNS hemorrhage
Sudden-onset headache, mental status change
Often meningeal signs
Head CT
Lumbar puncture if CT is normal
CNS infection
Gradual-onset headache
Often meningeal signs, mental status change
Sometimes petechial rash* due to meningococcemia
Head CT
Lumbar puncture
Increased intracranial pressure (eg, caused by hematoma or mass)
Headache, mental status change
Sometimes focal neurologic deficits
Head CT
Vertigo, nystagmus, symptoms worsened by motion
Sometimes tinnitus
Headache sometimes preceded or accompanied by a neurologic aura or photophobia
Often a history of recurrent similar attacks
In patients with known migraine, possible development of other CNS disorders
Clinical evaluation
Head CT and lumbar puncture considered if evaluation is unclear
Apparent based on history
Clinical evaluation
Psychogenic disorders (eg, anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa)
Occurring with stress
Eating food is considered repulsive
Clinical evaluation
Systemic conditions
Advanced cancer (independent of chemotherapy or bowel obstruction)
Apparent based on history
Clinical evaluation
Polyuria, polydipsia
Often significant dehydration
With or without history of diabetes
Serum glucose, electrolytes, ketones
Medication or illicit drug adverse effect or toxicity
Apparent based on history
Varies with substance
Liver failure or renal failure
Often apparent based on history
Asterixis
Often jaundice in advanced liver disease, uremic odor in renal failure
Laboratory tests of liver and renal function
Blood ammonia level
Pregnancy
Often occurring in morning or triggered by food
Benign examination (possibly dehydration)
Pregnancy test
Apparent based on history
Clinical evaluation
Severe pain (eg, due to a kidney stone)
Varies with cause
Clinical evaluation
* Sometimes forceful vomiting (caused by any disorder or condition) causes petechiae on the upper torso and face, which may resemble those of meningococcemia. Patients with meningococcemia are usually very ill, whereas those with petechiae caused by vomiting often appear otherwise quite well.