Деякі причини набряку
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Increased hydrostatic pressure, fluid overload
Right heart failure (primary or secondary to left-sided disease or to constrictive pericarditis or pericardial effusion) directly increasing venous pressure
Symmetric, dependent, painless, pitting edema; often with left-sided heart failure, with dyspnea during exertion, orthopnea, and paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea
Commonly, lung crackles, S3 or S4 gallop or both (due to left heart failure); jugular venous distention, hepatojugular reflux, and Kussmaul sign
With constrictive pericarditis or pericardial effusion, in addition to jugular venous distention, hepatojugular reflux, and Kussmaul sign, may note distant or weak heart sounds.
Chest radiography and ECG
Usually echocardiography
Pregnancy and premenstrual state
Symmetric, dependent, painless, usually mild pitting edema
Apparent by history
Clinical evaluation
Medications (eg, minoxidil, NSAIDs, estrogens, fludrocortisone, dihydropyridine, diltiazem, other calcium channel blockers)
Symmetric, dependent, painless, usually mild pitting edema
Clinical evaluation
Iatrogenic (eg, excessive intravenous fluids)
Symmetric, dependent, painless, usually mild pitting edema
Apparent by history and medical record
Clinical evaluation
Increased hydrostatic pressure, venous obstruction
Acute, pitting edema in a single, usually lower extremity, usually with pain; sometimes Homans sign (pain in the calf when the foot is dorsiflexed)
Redness, warmth, and tenderness; possibly less marked than in soft-tissue infection
Sometimes a predisposing factor (eg, recent surgery, trauma, immobilization, hormone replacement, cancer)
Ultrasound
D-dimer testing
Chronic edema in one or both lower extremities, with brownish discoloration, discomfort but not marked pain, and sometimes skin ulcers
Often associated with varicose veins
Clinical evaluation
Extrinsic venous compression (eg, by tumor, a gravid uterus, or marked abdominal obesity)
Nonpainful, slowly developing edema
If tumor compresses the superior vena cava, usually facial plethora, distended neck veins, and absent venous pulse waves above the obstruction
Clinical evaluation
Ultrasound or CT if tumor is suspected
Prolonged absence of skeletal muscle pumping activity on extremity veins
Prolonged immobility (eg, being bedbound or on a long airline flight)
Painless, symmetric, dependent edema
Clinical evaluation
Decreased plasma oncotic pressure†
Diffuse edema, often significant ascites, and sometimes periorbital edema
24-hour urine collection to check for protein loss
Serum albumin level
Protein-losing enteropathy
Significant diarrhea
Testing for cause
Sometimes endoscopy
Sometimes serum and 24-hour stool testing for alpha-1-antitrypsin
Reduced albumin synthesis (eg, in liver disorders or undernutrition)
Often with significant ascites
Causes often apparent by history
If cause is a chronic liver disorder, often jaundice, spider angiomas, gynecomastia, palmar erythema, and testicular atrophy
Serum albumin, liver tests, PT/PTT
Increased capillary permeability
Angioedema (allergic, idiopathic, hereditary)
Sudden, focal, asymmetric, nondependent subcutaneous or submucosal edema, more often involving the face, lips, oral mucosa, extremities, or genitals
Clinical evaluation
Injury (eg, burns, chemicals, toxins, blunt trauma)
Focal edema, sometimes erythematous; causes apparent by history
Clinical evaluation
Severe sepsis (causing vascular endothelial leakage)
Obvious sepsis syndrome with fever, tachycardia, focal infection
Painless, symmetrical edema
Cultures
Imaging studies as needed
Soft-tissue infection (eg, cellulitis, necrotizing myofasciitis)
If due to cellulitis, usually redder (or darker on dark skin) and more painful and tender than that due to angioedema and more circumscribed than that due to DVT
With necrotizing infections, severe pain, constitutional symptoms
Clinical evaluation
Cultures
Sometimes ultrasound to rule out DVT
Lymphatic obstruction
Iatrogenic (eg, after lymph node dissection in cancer surgery or after radiation therapy)
Etiology usually apparent by history
Initially pitting edema, with fibrosis developing later
Clinical evaluation
Congenital (rare)
Often onset in childhood, but for some types, only later onset
May be familial
Sometimes lymphoscintigraphy
History of being in an endemic area
Usually focal edema, sometimes involving the genitals
Microscopic examination of blood smear
* Most patients with generalized edema require complete blood count (CBC), electrolytes, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), creatinine, liver tests, serum protein measurement, and urinalysis (to check for proteinuria).
† Decreased plasma oncotic pressure often triggers secondary sodium and water retention, leading to fluid overload.
DVT = deep venous thrombosis; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; PT = prothrombin time; PTT = partial thromboplastin time; S3 = third heart sound; S4 = fourth heart sound.