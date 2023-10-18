Деякі причини нечіткого зору
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Opacification of eye structures
Gradual onset, often risk factors (eg, aging, corticosteroid use), loss of contrast, glare
Lens opacification on ophthalmoscopy or slit-lamp examination
Ophthalmic evaluation
Corneal opacification (eg, posttraumatic or postinfectious scarring)
Corneal abnormalities on slit-lamp examination
Ophthalmic evaluation
Disorders affecting the retina
Sudden or gradual onset, central vision affected (central scotoma) without loss of peripheral vision, macular drusen or scarring, neovascular membrane
Fundoscopy
Optical coherence tomography, fluorescein angiography, or other retinal imaging as clinically indicated
Infectious retinitis (eg, cytomegalovirus, Toxoplasma)
Usually HIV infection or other immunosuppressive disorder, often eye redness or pain, abnormal retinal findings
Fundoscopy
Studies as clinically indicated (eg, anti-Toxoplasma antibodies)
Primarily night blindness, gradual onset, pigmented retinal lesions
Fundoscopy
Specialized testing by ophthalmologist (eg, dark adaptation, electroretinography)
Retinopathy associated with systemic disorders (eg, hypertension, systemic lupus erythematosus, diabetes, Waldenström macroglobulinemia, multiple myeloma, or other disorders that could cause hyperviscosity syndrome)
Risk factors, retinal abnormalities detected during ophthalmoscopy (see table Interpretation of Some Red Flag Eye Findings)
Testing as indicated for clinically suspected disorders
Risk factors (eg, diabetic retinopathy, uveitis, retinal detachment or ocular injury)
Blurry or distorted vision (eg, straight lines appear wavy)
Fundoscopy
Optical coherence tomography
Macular hole
Blurry vision, initially central
Fundoscopy
Optical coherence tomography
Risk factors (eg, hypertension, age, glaucoma)
Painless vision loss (usually sudden)
Sometimes, blurry vision
Fundoscopy
Sometimes, fluorescein angiography
Sometimes, optical coherence tomography
Disorders affecting the optic nerve or neural pathways
Gradual onset unless due to multiple sclerosis (in which onset of optic neuritis is rapid)
Often unilateral or asymmetric
Pain with eye movement, direct pupillary light reflex decreased more than consensual (afferent pupillary defect), sometimes loss of optic disk margins and/or globe tenderness
Often MRI of brain and orbits to rule out multiple sclerosis
Disorders affecting focus
Visual acuity varying with distance from objects, acuity corrected with refraction
Clinical refraction by an optometrist or ophthalmologist