skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Епіретинальна мембрана

(макулярна складка; целофанова макулопатія; премакулярний фіброз)

ЗаSonia Mehta, MD, Vitreoretinal Diseases and Surgery Service, Wills Eye Hospital, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Переглянуто/перевірено квіт. 2024

Epiretinal membrane is formation of a thin, fibrotic membrane over the retina that contracts, wrinkling the underlying retina and interfering with vision.

    Epiretinal membrane typically occurs after age 50 and is most common among people > 75.

    Risk factors for epiretinal membrane are the following:

    Most cases are idiopathic (1).

    Symptoms may include blurred vision or distorted vision (eg, straight lines may appear wavy). Many patients say that it seems like they are looking through plastic wrap or cellophane. Diagnosis is by funduscopy and optical coherence tomography.

    Most people need no treatment. If problems with vision are significant, the membrane can be removed surgically with vitrectomy and membrane peel.

    Довідковий матеріал загального характеру

    1. 1. Fung AT, Galvin J, Tran T: Epiretinal membrane: A review. Clin Exp Ophthalmol 49(3):289-308, 2021. doi: 10.1111/ceo.13914

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.