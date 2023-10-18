Зміни порожнини рота при системних захворюваннях
Oral Manifestation
Associated Disorders
Thrush (oral candidiasis)
Diabetes, AIDS, other causes of immunosuppression (eg, agranulocytosis, neutropenia, leukemia, immunoglobulin defects, disorders of leukocyte function), antibiotic use
Atrophic glossitis (a smooth tongue caused by atrophy of filiform papillae)
Painful atrophy of the oral mucosa and surface of the tongue, sometimes with aphthous ulcers
Magenta tongue
Darkly pigmented areas (if not a racial characteristic)
Hemochromatosis, Addison disease, Peutz-Jeghers syndrome, melanoma (rare, but may be seen on the palate), smoker’s melanosis
Linear, grayish discoloration (lead line) in the gingiva adjacent to teeth
Lead, silver, or bismuth poisoning
Violaceous patches
Keratotic lichenoid patches, sometimes with painful mucosal atrophy
Graft-vs-host disease if in the mouth of an organ transplant recipient
Reddish discoloration of the teeth
High, arched soft palate
Notched incisors, domed or mulberry molars
Hairy leukoplakia (white, vertical folds on lateral border of tongue)
HIV transforming to AIDS
Red or reddish purple collections of oral telangiectases
Hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (Osler-Weber-Rendu syndrome)
Multiple impacted supernumerary teeth and osteomas
Granulomatous gingivitis with cobblestone appearance