Етіологія шумів за часом

Timing

Associated Disorders

Mid systolic (ejection)

Outflow obstruction (aortic sclerosis, aortic stenosis, coarctation of the aorta, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, subvalvular stenosis, supravalvular stenosis)

Dilation of ascending aorta (aneurysm of aorta, aortitis, atheroma )

Dilation of pulmonary artery

Increased blood flow across the aortic valve (aortic regurgitation, hyperkinetic states)

Increased blood flow across the pulmonic valve (hyperkinetic states, left-to-right shunt due to atrial septal defect, ventricular septal defect)

Pulmonic obstruction ( infundibular stenosis, pulmonic stenosis, supravalvular pulmonary artery stenosis)

Mid-late systolic

Mitral valve prolapse

Papillary muscle dysfunction

Holosystolic

Mitral regurgitation

Tricuspid regurgitation

Ventricular septal defect

Early diastolic (regurgitant)

Aortic regurgitation:

Pulmonic regurgitation:

Mid diastolic

Atrial ball-valve thrombi

Increased blood flow across nonstenotic mitral valve (eg, mitral regurgitation, ventricular septal defect, patent ductus arteriosus, high-output states, complete heart block)

Increased blood flow across nonstenotic tricuspid valve (eg, tricuspid regurgitation, atrial septal defect, anomalous pulmonary venous return)

Left or right atrial tumors

Mitral stenosis (eg, due to rheumatic fever, congenital stenosis, cor triatriatum)

Tricuspid stenosis

Continuous

Anomalous left coronary artery

Aortic–right ventricular or atrial fistula

Atrial septal defect

Bronchial collateral circulation

Cervical venous hum

Coarctation of the pulmonary artery

Coronary-cameral fistula,

Coronary or intercostal arteriovenous fistula

Mammary souffle (venous hum from engorged breast vessels during pregnancy)

Patent ductus arteriosus

Proximal coronary artery stenosis

Pulmonary artery branch stenosis

Ruptured aneurysm of sinus of Valsalva

Small (restrictive) atrial septal defect with mitral stenosis

