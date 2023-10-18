Етіологія шумів за часом
Timing
Associated Disorders
Mid systolic (ejection)
Outflow obstruction (aortic sclerosis, aortic stenosis, coarctation of the aorta, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, subvalvular stenosis, supravalvular stenosis)
Dilation of ascending aorta (aneurysm of aorta, aortitis, atheroma )
Dilation of pulmonary artery
Increased blood flow across the aortic valve (aortic regurgitation, hyperkinetic states)
Increased blood flow across the pulmonic valve (hyperkinetic states, left-to-right shunt due to atrial septal defect, ventricular septal defect)
Pulmonic obstruction ( infundibular stenosis, pulmonic stenosis, supravalvular pulmonary artery stenosis)
Mid-late systolic
Papillary muscle dysfunction
Holosystolic
Early diastolic (regurgitant)
Mid diastolic
Atrial ball-valve thrombi
Increased blood flow across nonstenotic mitral valve (eg, mitral regurgitation, ventricular septal defect, patent ductus arteriosus, high-output states, complete heart block)
Increased blood flow across nonstenotic tricuspid valve (eg, tricuspid regurgitation, atrial septal defect, anomalous pulmonary venous return)
Left or right atrial tumors
Mitral stenosis (eg, due to rheumatic fever, congenital stenosis, cor triatriatum)
Continuous
Anomalous left coronary artery
Aortic–right ventricular or atrial fistula
Atrial septal defect
Bronchial collateral circulation
Cervical venous hum
Coarctation of the pulmonary artery
Coronary-cameral fistula,
Coronary or intercostal arteriovenous fistula
Mammary souffle (venous hum from engorged breast vessels during pregnancy)
Proximal coronary artery stenosis
Pulmonary artery branch stenosis
Ruptured aneurysm of sinus of Valsalva
Small (restrictive) atrial septal defect with mitral stenosis