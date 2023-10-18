skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Поширені хімічні канцерогени

Carcinogens

Type of Cancer

Environmental and industrial

Aromatic amines

Bladder cancer

Arsenic

Lung cancer

Skin cancer

Asbestos

Lung cancer

Mesothelioma

Benzene

Leukemia

Chromates

Lung cancer

Diesel exhaust

Lung cancer

Formaldehyde

Leukemia

Nasal cancer

Nasopharyngeal cancer

Hair dyes

Bladder cancer

Lymphoma

Ionizing radiation

Many types of cancer

Manufactured mineral fibers

Lung cancer

Nickel

Lung cancer

Nasal sinus cancer

Painting materials

Leukemia

Lung cancer

Pesticides, nonarsenic

Lung cancer

Radon

Lung cancer

Radiation

Most types of cancer

Ultraviolet radiation

Skin cancer

Vinyl chloride

Hepatic angiosarcoma

Lifestyle

Alcohol

Breast cancer

Colorectal cancer

Esophageal cancer

Laryngeal cancer

Liver cancer

Mouth cancer

Pharyngeal cancer

Betel nuts

Oropharyngeal cancer

Tobacco

Acute myeloid leukemia

Bladder cancer

Cervical cancer

Colorectal cancer

Esophageal cancer

Head and neck cancer

Kidney cancer

Liver cancer

Lung cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Stomach cancer

Medications*

Alkylating agents (cyclophosphamide, platinum analogs)

Leukemia

Diethylstilbestrol (DES)

Cervicovaginal cancer in women exposed in utero

Immunosuppressants

Kaposi sarcoma

Kidney cancer

Lymphoma

Melanoma

Skin cancer

Oxymetholone

Liver cancer

Topoisomerase inhibitors (anthracyclines, etoposide)

Leukemia

* Health care professionals exposed to antineoplastic agents are also at risk of adverse effects on reproduction.

Серед цих тем