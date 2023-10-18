Поширені хімічні канцерогени
Carcinogens
Type of Cancer
Environmental and industrial
Aromatic amines
Arsenic
Asbestos
Lung cancer
Benzene
Chromates
Lung cancer
Diesel exhaust
Lung cancer
Formaldehyde
Leukemia
Nasal cancer
Hair dyes
Bladder cancer
Ionizing radiation
Many types of cancer
Manufactured mineral fibers
Lung cancer
Nickel
Lung cancer
Nasal sinus cancer
Painting materials
Leukemia
Lung cancer
Pesticides, nonarsenic
Lung cancer
Radon
Lung cancer
Radiation
Most types of cancer
Ultraviolet radiation
Skin cancer
Vinyl chloride
Hepatic angiosarcoma
Lifestyle
Alcohol
Mouth cancer
Pharyngeal cancer
Betel nuts
Tobacco
Bladder cancer
Lung cancer
Medications*
Alkylating agents (cyclophosphamide, platinum analogs)
Leukemia
Diethylstilbestrol (DES)
Cervicovaginal cancer in women exposed in utero
Immunosuppressants
Kaposi sarcoma
Kidney cancer
Lymphoma
Skin cancer
Oxymetholone
Topoisomerase inhibitors (anthracyclines, etoposide)
Leukemia
* Health care professionals exposed to antineoplastic agents are also at risk of adverse effects on reproduction.