Причини гіперпролактинемії
Cause
Example
Physiologic
Early infancy (up to 3 months)
Food ingestion
Nipple stimulation in women
Pregnancy
Postpartum period
Sexual intercourse in some women
Sleep
Stress
Hypothalamic disorders
Head trauma
Hypothalamic tumors
Idiopathic galactorrhea (presumed abnormality in dopamine secretion)
Nontumerous hypothalamic infiltration: Sarcoidosis, tuberculosis, Langerhans cell histiocytosis
Postencephalitis
Pituitary disorders
Prolactin-secreting pituitary tumors
Surgical pituitary stalk section and other stalk lesions
Tumors causing pituitary stalk compression
Other endocrine disorders
Primary hypothyroidism
Disorders of other systems
Ectopic production of prolactin: Bronchogenic carcinoma (not squamous cell; mostly small cell undifferentiated)
Hypernephroma
Liver disease
Chest wall lesions
Surgical scars
Trauma
Tumors
Pharmacologic
Antihypertensive medications: Alpha-methyldopa, atenolol, clonidine, labetalol, reserpine, verapamil
H2-antagonists
Oral contraceptives and estrogens
Opioids
Psychoactive medications, eg, benzamides (metoclopramide, sulpiride), butyrphenones (haloperidol), phenothiazines, tricyclic and some other antidepressants
Thyrotropin-releasing hormone
