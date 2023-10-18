skip to main content
Причини гіперпролактинемії

Cause

Example

Physiologic

Early infancy (up to 3 months)

Food ingestion

Hypoglycemia

Nipple stimulation in women

Pregnancy

Postpartum period

Sexual intercourse in some women

Sleep

Stress

Hypothalamic disorders

Head trauma

Hypothalamic tumors

Idiopathic galactorrhea (presumed abnormality in dopamine secretion)

Nontumerous hypothalamic infiltration: Sarcoidosis, tuberculosis, Langerhans cell histiocytosis

Postencephalitis

Pituitary disorders

Empty sella syndrome

Prolactin-secreting pituitary tumors

Surgical pituitary stalk section and other stalk lesions

Tumors causing pituitary stalk compression

Other endocrine disorders

Acromegaly

Cushing disease

Primary hypothyroidism

Disorders of other systems

Chronic kidney disease

Ectopic production of prolactin: Bronchogenic carcinoma (not squamous cell; mostly small cell undifferentiated)

Hypernephroma

Liver disease

Chest wall lesions

Herpes zoster

Surgical scars

Trauma

Tumors

Pharmacologic

Antihypertensive medications: Alpha-methyldopa, atenolol, clonidine, labetalol, reserpine, verapamil

H2-antagonists

Oral contraceptives and estrogens

Opioids

Psychoactive medications, eg, benzamides (metoclopramide, sulpiride), butyrphenones (haloperidol), phenothiazines, tricyclic and some other antidepressants

Thyrotropin-releasing hormone

