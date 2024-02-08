Безпліддя незрозумілого походження

Controlled ovarian stimulation

In vitro fertilization

(See also Evidence-based treatments for couples with unexplained infertility: A guideline, from the Practice Committee of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.)

Controlled ovarian stimulation (COS) can be used to make pregnancy more likely and to achieve it sooner. This procedure stimulates development of multiple follicles; the goal is to induce ovulation of > 1 oocyte (superovulation). However, COS may result in multifetal pregnancy, which has increased risks and morbidity.

COS involves the following:

Giving letrozole or clomiphene, with human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) to trigger ovulation, for up to 3 menstrual cycles

Intrauterine insemination within 2 days of hCG administration

If pregnancy does not result, use of gonadotropins (preparations that contain purified or recombinant follicle-stimulating hormone and variable amounts of luteinizing hormone) with hCG to trigger ovulation, followed by intrauterine insemination (some clinicians begin with gonadotropins rather than clomiphene or letrozole)

A progestogen may be needed during the luteal phase to maximize the chance of implantation. Gonadotropin dosage depends on the patient’s age and ovarian reserve.

Because multifetal pregnancy is a risk, clinicians often proceed directly to in vitro fertilization and avoid COS.