Множинна ендокринна неоплазія, тип 2B (МЕН 2B)

Symptoms and signs reflect the glandular abnormalities present (see table Conditions Associated With Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndromes). About 50% of patients have the complete syndrome with mucosal neuromas, pheochromocytomas, and medullary thyroid carcinoma. Fewer than 10% have neuromas and pheochromocytomas alone, whereas the remaining patients have neuromas and medullary thyroid carcinoma without pheochromocytoma.

Неврома слизової оболонки Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Often, mucosal neuromas are the earliest sign, and they occur in most or all patients. Neuromas appear as small glistening bumps on the lips, tongue, and buccal mucosae.

The eyelids, conjunctivae, and corneas also commonly develop neuromas; infants are often unable to make tears. Thickened eyelids and everted, diffusely hypertrophied lips are characteristic.

Gastrointestinal abnormalities related to altered motility (constipation, diarrhea, and, occasionally, megacolon) are common and thought to result from diffuse intestinal ganglioneuromatosis.

Patients almost always have a marfanoid habitus. Skeletal abnormalities are common, including deformities of the spine (lordosis, kyphosis, scoliosis), slipped capital femoral epiphyses, dolichocephaly (hull-shaped skull, also called scaphocephaly), pes cavus, and talipes equinovarus.

Medullary thyroid carcinoma and pheochromocytoma resemble the corresponding disorders in MEN 2A syndrome; both tend to be bilateral and multicentric. Medullary thyroid carcinoma, however, tends to be particularly aggressive in MEN 2B and may be present in very young children.

Although the neuromas, facial characteristics, and gastrointestinal disorders are present at an early age, the syndrome may not be recognized until medullary thyroid carcinoma or pheochromocytoma manifests in later life.