Множинна ендокринна неоплазія, тип 2А (МЕН 2А)

Surgical excision of identified tumors

Prophylactic thyroidectomy

In patients presenting with pheochromocytoma and either medullary thyroid carcinoma or hyperparathyroidism, the pheochromocytoma should be removed first, even if asymptomatic because it greatly increases risk during other surgeries (1). Patients undergoing resection of a pheochromocytoma should receive adequate alpha blockade (typically using phenoxybenzamine, doxazosin, or prazosin) prior to surgery. Laparoscopic adrenalectomy, which has lower morbidity, is preferred to open laparotomy. Because bilateral pheochromocytomas are common, adrenal-sparing surgery may be appropriate in some patients (2).

Surgery for medullary thyroid carcinoma should include total thyroidectomy and central compartment lymph node dissection, with additional lymph node dissection if indicated based on preoperative imaging. Postsurgical assessment for residual or recurrent disease should include measurement of serum calcitonin and imaging with neck ultrasonography and, when indicated, CT or MRI of neck and chest, bone scan, or positron emission tomography (PET) scan.

Once medullary thyroid carcinoma has metastasized, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, including selpercatinib, cabozantinib, and vandetanib, can lengthen progression-free survival. Clinical trials of other tyrosine kinase inhibitors for metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma are ongoing (3). Cytotoxic chemotherapy and radiation therapy are largely ineffective in lengthening survival but may slow disease progression. Postoperative adjuvant external beam radiation should be considered in patients at high risk of local recurrence and those at risk for airway obstruction. Some studies have shown lengthened survival with immunotherapy (eg, tumor-derived vaccines, tumor cell transfectants) and radioimmunotherapy (eg, radioisotope-coupled monoclonal antibodies).

Once genetic testing identifies a child as having a RET mutation, prophylactic thyroidectomy is recommended. Depending on the particular mutation, prophylactic thyroidectomy as early as the first months of life may be indicated. Medullary thyroid cancer can be cured or prevented by early thyroidectomy. There is a genotype-phenotype correlation for patients with RET mutations that may provide information about age of onset and clinical course of medullary thyroid cancer and this impact the timing of surgery for an affected child.

Psychological distress appears to be common and chronic in patients with MEN 2. Contributing factors include low amount of information on the disease, having children with the mutation, number of surgeries, and presence of comorbidities; psychological assessment to identify and treat affected individuals is recommended (4).