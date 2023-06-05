Множинна ендокринна неоплазія, тип 4 (МЕН 4)

Serum calcium, parathyroid hormone (PTH), gastrin, and prolactin levels

Diagnosis of MEN 4 follows the same approach as for MEN 1 and includes blood testing for hormone excess and genetic testing to identify the causative mutation in the CDKN1B gene. Because of the clinical similarity between MEN 1 and MEN 4, patients with this constellation of symptoms should undergo genetic testing utilizing a panel of genes that includes both MEN1 and CDKN1B.

Initial laboratory studies include serum calcium, parathyroid hormone, gastrin, and prolactin levels. Additional laboratory or radiologic tests may be needed if these tests suggest an endocrine abnormality related to MEN 1.

A gastrin-secreting gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine (GEP-NET) tumor of the pancreas or duodenum is diagnosed by elevated basal plasma gastrin levels, an exaggerated gastrin response to infused calcium, and a paradoxical rise in gastrin level after infusion of secretin. An insulin-secreting beta-cell tumor of the pancreas is diagnosed by detecting fasting hypoglycemia with an elevated plasma insulin level. An elevated basal level of pancreatic polypeptide or gastrin or an exaggerated response of these hormones to a standard meal may be the earliest sign of pancreatic involvement.

Acromegaly is diagnosed by elevated growth hormone levels that are not suppressed by glucose administration and by elevated levels of serum insulin-like growth factor 1 (somatomedin C).

Ultrasonography or computed tomography (CT) can help localize tumors. Because these tumors are often small and difficult to localize, other imaging tests (eg, helical [spiral] CT, angiography, MRI, endoscopic ultrasonography, intraoperative ultrasonography) may be necessary. Thoracic imaging with fluorine-18 [18F]–labeled deoxyglucose (18F-FDG) or gallium Ga 68 dotatate positron emission tomography (PET)/CT may be useful in distinguishing bronchopulmonary neuroendocrine tumors from benign pulmonary nodules and in identifying thymic carcinoid. For pancreatic and duodenal neuroendocrine tumors, gallium Ga 68 dotatate positron emission tomography/CT was threefold more sensitive than octreotide scanning or CT scanning in a study of multiple imaging modalities in 26 cases of MEN 1; when available, this test should replace octreotide scanning for periodic imaging.