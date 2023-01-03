Лікарські препарати для лікування аритмій

Class I antiarrhythmic drugs are

Sodium channel blockers (membrane-stabilizing drugs), which block fast sodium channels, slowing conduction in fast-channel tissues (working atrial and ventricular myocytes, His-Purkinje system)

In the electrocardiogram (ECG), this effect may be reflected as widening of the P wave, widening of the QRS complex, prolongation of the PR interval, or a combination.

Class I drugs are subdivided based on the kinetics of the sodium channel effects:

Class Ib drugs have fast kinetics.

Class Ic drugs have slow kinetics.

Class Ia drugs have intermediate kinetics.

The kinetics of sodium channel blockade determine the heart rates at which their electrophysiologic effects become manifest. Because class Ib drugs have fast kinetics, they express their electrophysiologic effects only at fast heart rates. Thus, an ECG obtained during normal rhythm at normal rates usually shows no evidence of fast-channel tissue conduction slowing. Class Ib drugs are not very potent antiarrhythmics and have minimal effects on atrial tissue.

Class Ic drugs have slow kinetics, so they express their electrophysiologic effects at all heart rates. Thus, an ECG obtained during normal rhythm at normal heart rates usually shows fast-channel tissue conduction slowing. Class Ic drugs are more potent antiarrhythmics.

Class Ia drugs have intermediate kinetics, so their fast-channel tissue conduction slowing effects may or may not be evident on an ECG obtained during normal rhythm at normal rates. Class Ia drugs also block repolarizing potassium channels, prolonging the refractory periods of fast-channel tissues. On the ECG, this effect is reflected as QT-interval prolongation even at normal rates. Class Ib drugs and class Ic drugs do not block potassium channels directly.

The primary indications for all class I drugs are ventricular tachyarrhythmias (ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation) and for class Ia and Ic drugs, supraventricular tachyarrhythmias (atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, supraventricular tachycardias).

Adverse effects of class I drugs include proarrhythmia, a drug-related arrhythmia worse than the arrhythmia being treated, which is the most worrisome adverse effect. All class I drugs may worsen VTs. Class I drugs also tend to depress ventricular contractility. Because these adverse effects are more likely to occur in patients with a structural heart disorder, class I drugs are usually used only in patients who do not have a structural heart disorder or in patients who have a structural heart disorder but who have no other therapeutic alternatives. There are other adverse effects of class I drugs that are specific to the subclass or individual drug.

Антиаритмічні препарати класу Ia Class Ia drugs have kinetics that are intermediate between the fast kinetics of class Ib and the slow kinetics of class Ic. Their fast-channel tissue conduction slowing effects may or may not be evident on an ECG obtained during normal rhythm at normal rates. Class Ia drugs block repolarizing potassium channels, prolonging the refractory periods of fast-channel tissues. On the ECG, this effect is reflected as QT-interval prolongation even at normal rates. The primary indications for class Ia drugs are Supraventricular tachyarrhythmias (atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, atrial tachycardia)

Ventricular tachyarrhythmias (ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation) Class Ia drugs also are used for suppression of atrial or ventricular premature beats. Class Ia drugs may cause torsades de pointes ventricular tachycardia. Class Ia drugs may organize and slow atrial tachyarrhythmias enough to permit 1:1 AV conduction with marked acceleration of the ventricular response rate.

Антиаритмічні препарати класу Ib Class Ib drugs have fast kinetics; they express their electrophysiologic effects only at fast heart rates. Thus, an ECG obtained during normal rhythm at normal rates usually shows no evidence of fast-channel tissue conduction slowing. Class Ib drugs are not very potent antiarrhythmics and have minimal effects on atrial tissue. Class Ib drugs do not block potassium channels directly. Class Ib drugs are used for the suppression of ventricular tachyarrhythmias (ventricular tachycardia, ventricular fibrillation) and ventricular premature beats.