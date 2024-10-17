Nini Kinachosababisha Utasa kwa Wanaume?
Cause
Examples
Reduced sperm production
Increased temperature of the testes
Excessive heat
Disorders that cause a prolonged fever
Hormonal disorders
Adrenal gland disorders (this gland produces testosterone and other hormones)
Hyperprolactinemia (high levels of prolactin, a hormone that stimulates milk production)
Hypogonadism (low levels of testosterone and/or impaired production of sperm), sometimes related to obesity
Hypothalamic disorders (the hypothalamus is the part of the brain that controls the pituitary gland, which controls testosterone production)
Genetic disorders
Other disorders that cause an abnormality in the sex chromosomes
Disorders of the testes
Infections
Injury to the testes
Mumps that affects the testes (mumps orchitis)
Shrinking of the testes (as can occur when excess alcohol is regularly consumed)
Tumors in the testes
Undescended testes (testes that remain in the abdomen rather than move to the scrotum)
Varicose veins in the testes (varicocele)
Medications and other substances
Alcohol, when consumed in large amounts
Anabolic steroids
Androgens (male hormones such as testosterone)
Antiandrogens (medications that counteract the effects of androgens, such as bicalutamide, cyproterone, and flutamide)
Antimalarial medications
Aspirin when taken for a long time
Caffeine when consumed in excessive amounts (possibly)
Cannabis
Chlorambucil (a chemotherapy medication)
Cimetidine (used to treat stomach ulcers)
Colchicine (used to treat gout)
Corticosteroids taken by mouth (such as prednisone)
Cotrimoxazole (an antibiotic)
Cyclophosphamide (a chemotherapy medication)
Medications used to treat malaria
Estrogen-like compounds taken to treat prostate cancer
Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists (hormonal medications used to treat prostate cancer, fibroids, endometriosis, and other disorders)
Ketoconazole
Medroxyprogesterone (a synthetic female hormone)
Methotrexate (a medication that suppresses the immune system)
Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs—a type of antidepressant)
Nitrofurantoin (an antibiotic)
Opioids (narcotics)
Spironolactone (a diuretic)
Sulfasalazine (an antibiotic sometimes used to treat inflammatory bowel disease)
Exposure to industrial or environmental toxins
Heavy metals, such as lead
Pesticides (which can have effects similar to those of female hormones or decrease the effects of male hormones)
Phthalates (chemicals used to make plastics more flexible)
Polychlorinated biphenyl compounds (PCBs)
Absence of sperm in semen
Disruption of the sperm’s passage out of the body
Missing epididymides (which provide the space and environment for sperm to mature), usually in men with cystic fibrosis
Blocked or missing vasa deferentia (tubes from the epididymides to the ejaculatory ducts), usually in men with cystic fibrosis
Missing seminal vesicles (which provide nourishment for sperm)
Blockage of both ejaculatory ducts
Retrograde ejaculation (semen travels back into the bladder rather than out of the penis)
Nervous system dysfunction
Pelvic surgery, such as prostate removal
Removal of lymph nodes in the area behind the abdomen (as may be done to treat Hodgkin lymphoma)
Erectile dysfunction (the inability to attain or maintain an erection sufficient for sexual intercourse)
Blood vessel disorders
Diabetes mellitus
Brain and nerve (neurologic) disorders, such as Alzheimer disease, Parkinson disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and nerve damage due to prostate surgery
Psychological problems, such as performance anxiety or depression
Certain medications, such as some antidepressants, certain hormonal medications, and medications used to treat high blood pressure (including beta-blockers)
Recreational medications (such as cocaine, heroin, and amphetamines)
Unknown causes (idiopathic)