Nini Kinachoathiri Tendo la Ngono kwa Wanawake?
Type
Factor
Psychological factors
Abuse (emotional, physical, or sexual) during childhood or adolescence
Anxiety
Depression
Fear of intimacy
Fear of losing control
Fear of losing the partner
High self-expectations
Low self-esteem
Worry about inability to have an orgasm or about sexual performance in a partner
Worry about unwanted consequences of sex (such as unwanted pregnancy or sexually transmitted infections)
Situational factors
A low sexual self-image, as may result from having a negative body image, urinary incontinence, fertility problems or having had surgery to remove a breast, the uterus, or another body part associated with sex
Cultural background that restricts sexual expression or activity
Distractions or emotional stress
Relationship problems
Surroundings that are not conducive to sexual activity
Physical factors
Abnormalities in genital organs (such as birth defects or scarring after surgery or radiation therapy)
Breastfeeding
Changes in the skin around the opening of the vagina area (such as lichen sclerosus)
Genital mutilation
Genitourinary syndrome of menopause (changes in the vagina and urinary tract that can occur at menopause, including thinning of tissues of the vagina and a compelling need to urinate)
Infections of the genital area (such as genital herpes) or infections of the vagina
Fatigue
Hyperprolactinemia (high levels of prolactin, a hormone produced by the pituitary gland)
Nerve damage (as may result from diabetes, multiple sclerosis, peripheral neuropathy, or spinal cord disorders)
Pelvic organ prolapse (dropping down of a pelvic organ such as the vagina or uterus)
Physical disability
Poor health
Premature menopause (ovarian insufficiency)
Sexually transmitted infections
Some brain and spinal cord disorders, such as multiple sclerosis
Substance use disorder (continuing to use a substance despite having problems caused by its use)
Surgical removal of both ovaries in premenopausal women
Medications and other substances
Alcohol
Certain antidepressants, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors
Antihistamines
Beta-blockers (used to treat high blood pressure or heart disorders) and other medications used to treat high blood pressure
Gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists (used to treat infertility)