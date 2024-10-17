Wadudu Wanosababisha Gastroenteraitisi
Microorganism
Common Sources
Symptoms
Antibiotic/Antiviral Medication Use
Astrovirus
Fecal-oral transmission*
Milder watery diarrhea
Vomiting and fever
Symptoms begin 3 to 4 days after infection
Usually lasts 2 to 7 days
Similar to rotavirus
Antibiotics and antiviral medications are not given.
Eating contaminated meat (especially undercooked poultry)
Drinking contaminated water or unpasteurized milk
Occasionally transmitted by dogs or cats with diarrhea
Watery and sometimes bloody diarrhea
Usually lasts about 1 week
Temporary paralysis (Guillain-Barre syndrome) or arthritis may occur in the weeks after the infection is gone
Antibiotics given in the early stages of illness may shorten the duration of symptoms (for example, azithromycin or ciprofloxacin).
Clostridioides difficile (C. diff)
Usually due to bacterial overgrowth of C. difficile in people who have been taking antibiotics
Diarrhea ranging from slightly loose stools to bloody diarrhea
Typically begins 5 to 10 days after starting antibiotics but may occur on the first day or up to 2 months later
Antibiotic that caused the illness is stopped.
Vancomycin or fidaxomicin is given by mouth.
Metronidazole may be given by mouth to people who cannot tolerate vancomycin and fidaxomicin.
Drinking contaminated water or eating contaminated food
Person-to-person contact
Recreational water exposure
People with impaired immune systems are particularly susceptible
Watery diarrhea and sometimes crampy abdominal pain, nausea, fatigue, and vomiting
Usually lasts 1 to 2 weeks
Antiparasitic medications are sometimes given (for example, nitazoxanide).
Eating or drinking contaminated food or water
Oral-anal sex with an infected partner
Sometimes bloody diarrhea, cramping abdominal pain, weight loss, and fever lasting 1 to 3 weeks
Can cause infection in liver and other organs
Antiparasitic medications are given (for example, metronidazole or tinidazole then iodoquinol or paromomycin).
Enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli (most commonly E. coli O157:H7)
Eating contaminated foods that have not been prepared properly, such as undercooked ground beef, unpasteurized milk or juice, or untreated water
Swimming in contaminated pools, lakes, or water parks
Person-to-person contact
Touching infected animals and then putting fingers in the mouth
Sudden abdominal cramps, watery diarrhea that usually becomes bloody within 1 to 3 days
Hemolytic-uremic syndrome, a serious complication, can occur
Antibiotics are not given because they increase the risk of developing hemolytic-uremic syndrome.
Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (causes traveler’s diarrhea)
Eating or drinking contaminated food or water
Frequent watery diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps
Symptoms begin 12 to 72 hours after ingesting contaminated food or water
Usually lasts 3 to 5 days
Antibiotics (for example, ciprofloxacin or levofloxacin) may help shorten duration of illness.
Azithromycin is given to children.
Drinking or eating contaminated water or food
Person-to-person contact, particularly in day care centers
Watery diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite
Symptoms appear 1 to 14 days (average 7 days) after infection
More long-term illness (lasting several days to several weeks) may occur, with foul-smelling stools, abdominal bloating, gas, fatigue, and weight loss
Antiparasitic medications are given (for example, tinidazole, metronidazole, or nitazoxanide).
Intestinal (enteric) adenovirus
Fecal-oral transmission*
Respiratory droplets
Frequent watery diarrhea lasts 1 to 2 weeks
Mild vomiting begins 1 to 2 days after diarrhea starts
Fever affects 50% of people
Symptoms begin 3 to 10 days after infection
Usually lasts 10 days or more
Antibiotics and antiviral medications are not given.
Eating or drinking contaminated food or water
Can spread easily from person to person via fecal-oral transmission*
Frequent watery diarrhea, especially in adults
Vomiting, especially in children
Stomach cramps, fever, headache, and aches and pains
Symptoms begin 1 to 2 days after infection
Usually lasts 1 to 3 days
Antibiotics and antiviral medications are not given.
Fecal-oral transmission*
Frequent watery diarrhea
In children, diarrhea can cause severe dehydration and even death
Vomiting
Fever higher than 102° F (about 39°C)
Symptoms begin 1 to 3 days after infection
May last 5 to 7 days in infants and young children
Antibiotics and antiviral medications are not given.
Eating contaminated food
Contact with reptiles (for instance, iguanas, snakes, and turtles), birds, or amphibians (for instance, frogs and salamanders)
High fever, exhaustion, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea that may or may not be bloody
Symptoms usually last 1 to 4 days
Antibiotics usually are not given.
Person-to-person contact, especially in day care centers
May be mild or severe
In mild cases, low fever, watery diarrhea
In severe cases, high fever, exhaustion, severe abdominal cramps, painful passage of stool containing blood and mucus
In children, diarrhea can cause severe dehydration and even death
In adults, symptoms usually last about 4 to 8 days in mild cases and to 3 to 6 weeks in severe cases without treatment
In most children, symptoms resolve by the 2nd week
Antibiotics are not routinely required for healthy adults with mild infection.
Antibiotics (for example, azithromycin and ceftriaxone) are given to people who are very young or very old, who have a weakened immune system, or who have a moderate to severe infection.
Staphylococcus aureus (see also Staphylococcal Food Poisoning)
Bacillus cereus
Eating food contaminated by toxins produced by bacteria
Severe nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
Symptoms begin 30 minutes to 8 hours after eating contaminated food and lessen within 24 hours
Antibiotics are not given.
Eating or drinking contaminated food or water
Painless, watery diarrhea and vomiting
Can lead to massive fluid loss and shock
Antibiotics are given (for example, ciprofloxacin or doxycycline).
Vaccines are available for adults.
Other types of Vibrio
Shellfish
Watery diarrhea, often with little nausea or vomiting
Antibiotics are given (for example, ciprofloxacin or doxycycline).
* Fecal-oral transmission involves infection that occurs after people touch their mouth after touching an object (such as a diaper or toy) contaminated by infected stool.