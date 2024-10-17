Dawa Zinazotumika Kutibu Unyongovu
Medication
Some Side Effects
Comments
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)
Citalopram
Escitalopram
Fluoxetine
Fluvoxamine
Paroxetine
Sertraline
Vilazodone
Sexual dysfunction (primarily, delayed orgasm but also loss of desire and erectile dysfunction in some people), nausea, diarrhea, headache, weight loss (short-term), weight gain (long-term), discontinuation syndrome*, forgetfulness, blunting of emotions, and easy bruising
SSRIs are the most commonly used class of antidepressants. They are also effective for generalized anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, phobic disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder, premenstrual dysphoric disorder, and bulimia.
Toxicity due to overdosage is less serious than that with other antidepressants.
Norepinephrine-dopamine reuptake inhibitors
Bupropion
Headache, agitation, discontinuation syndrome*, high blood pressure in a few people, and rarely seizures
Bupropion is useful for people with depression who also have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or cocaine use disorder and those trying to stop smoking. Bupropion does not cause sexual dysfunction.
Serotonin modulators (5-HT2 blockers)
Mirtazapine
Drowsiness and weight gain
Mirtazapine does not cause nausea or sexual dysfunction.
Trazodone
Prolonged drowsiness, painful and persistent erection (priapism), and an excessive decrease in blood pressure when a person stands
Trazodone is most often given at bedtime to people who have both depression and insomnia.
Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors
Desvenlafaxine
Duloxetine
Levomilnacipran
Venlafaxine
Nausea, dry mouth, discontinuation syndrome*, and, if high doses are taken, an increase in blood pressure
Most of the side effects can be prevented or minimized when low doses are used and when changes in dosages are made slowly.
Heterocyclic (including tricyclic) antidepressants
Drowsiness, weight gain, increased heart rate and decreased blood pressure when a person stands (orthostatic hypotension), dry mouth, confusion, blurred vision, constipation, difficulty starting to urinate, delayed orgasm, and discontinuation syndrome*
With clomipramine and maprotiline, seizures
These medications are usually not prescribed for older adults because side effects are usually more pronounced in them.
Overdosage can cause serious, potentially life-threatening toxicity.
Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs)
Insomnia, nausea, weight gain, sexual dysfunction (loss of desire, delayed orgasm, and erectile dysfunction), pins-and-needles sensation, dizziness, decreased blood pressure (particularly when a person stands), and discontinuation syndrome*
People who take these medications must follow dietary restrictions and avoid using certain medications to avoid a serious reaction involving a sudden, severe increase in blood pressure with a severe, throbbing headache (hypertensive crisis).
Selegiline is available as a patch. With the patch, people do not have to follow the dietary restrictions unless the patch contains a high dose.
Psychostimulants
Nervousness, tremor, insomnia, and dry mouth
These medications are usually used with antidepressants. Used alone, they are usually ineffective as antidepressants.
Melatonergic antidepressant
Agomelatine
Headache, nausea, and diarrhea
Agomelatine has fewer side effects than most antidepressants. It does not cause daytime drowsiness, insomnia, weight gain, or sexual dysfunction.
Agomelatine may increase liver enzyme levels. These levels should be measured before therapy is started and periodically thereafter.
Ketamine and esketamine
Ketamine
Dizziness, increased blood pressure, feeling of detachment
Ketamine is an anesthetic.
Ketamine is used in lower (sub-anesthetic) doses in combination with oral antidepressants for treatment-resistant depression.
Ketamine can be given intravenously, orally, or as a nasal spray.
Esketamine
Dizziness, increased blood pressure, feeling of detachment
Esketamine is related to the anesthetic ketamine.
Esketamine is used in combination with other oral antidepressants for treatment-resistant depression.
Esketamine is available as a nasal spray
* Discontinuation syndrome consists of dizziness, anxiety, irritability, fatigue, nausea, chills, and muscle aches that occur when a medication is stopped abruptly.