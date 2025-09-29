Chanjo ya Surua, Matumbwitumbwi na Rubela

MMR vaccine is a routine childhood vaccination. Two doses are given: 1 at age 12 to 15 months and 1 at age 4 to 6 years. (See Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]: Recommended Immunizations for Birth Through 6 Years Old, United States, 2025.)

All adults who were born in or after 1957 should be given 1 dose of the vaccine unless they have documentation of vaccination with one or more doses of MMR vaccine, are not able to receive the vaccine (for example, if they are allergic to an component), or laboratory tests show they are immune to all 3 infections.

Birth before 1957 is generally considered sufficient evidence of immunity to measles, mumps, and rubella, except for health care workers. Health care workers born before 1957 should be vaccinated or have laboratory tests done to check for evidence of immunity.

Adults who are likely to be exposed to these infections should get a second dose of the vaccine. These people include those who:

Were born in 1957 or later who work in health care and who are not already immune to measles, mumps, and rubella

Go to college or other educational institutions after high school

Travel internationally or may be exposed while in area where there is an outbreak of 1 or more of the infections

Have HIV infection (unless their immune system is severely weakened) and are not already immune to measles, mumps, and rubella

Other adults who should receive a second dose include those who:

Live in the same house as a person with a severely weakened immune system

Were vaccinated with inactivated (killed) measles vaccine or measles vaccine of unknown type during 1963 to 1967 (when measles was a separate vaccine)

Were vaccinated with killed mumps vaccine or mumps vaccine of unknown type before 1979 (when mumps was a separate vaccine) and are at high risk of exposure to mumps

(See CDC: Recommended Immunizations for Adults Aged 19 Years and Older, United States, 2025.)

Rubella infection during pregnancy can have severe consequences for the fetus such as miscarriage or severe birth defects. Therefore, all people who could become pregnant, regardless of their birth year, should be tested for immunity to rubella. If people have no evidence of immunity, those who are not pregnant should be vaccinated, and pregnant people should be vaccinated promptly after the pregnancy is completed.

Travelers going abroad, including babies aged 6 to 12 months, who do not have proof of being immune to measles and who can safely get the MMR or MMRV vaccine should ideally receive either vaccine at least 2 weeks before their trip.