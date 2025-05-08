Wasiwasi wa Chanjo za Utotoni

In the 1990s, the media reported concerns that the MMR vaccine may cause autism spectrum disorder. These concerns were based on a brief medical report in 1998 that was later found to be fraudulent and was withdrawn by the medical journal that published it.

Since this report, the largest study about autism and vaccines looked at 537,303 Danish children who were born between 1991 and 1998. Most (82%) of these children had been given the MMR vaccine. Doctors found that the children who had been vaccinated were no more likely to develop autism spectrum disorder than those who were not vaccinated.

Autism spectrum disorder occurred in 608 of 440,655 (0.138%) children who were vaccinated and in 130 of 96,648 (0.135%) of those who were not vaccinated. The percentage of children with autism spectrum disorder is nearly identical between the 2 groups. A follow-up study of all children born in Denmark between 1999 and 2010, a total of 657,461 children, concluded that MMR does not cause autism spectrum disorder nor does it increase the risk in children who are at high-risk of autism spectrum disorder because of their family history or other risk factors.

Other similar studies from across the world have reached similar conclusions. In addition, the research in the original widely publicized study linking autism spectrum disorder and the MMR vaccine has been found to have serious scientific flaws.

Despite the overwhelming evidence to support the safety of the MMR vaccines, many parents may remain concerned. As a result, in 2019 the United States experienced its largest measles outbreak since 1992. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most of the infected people were not vaccinated (see CDC: Measles Cases and Outbreaks).