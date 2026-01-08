Medications for Treatment of Depression

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)

SSRIs prevent reuptake of serotonin (5-hydroxytryptamine [5-HT]). SSRIs include citalopram, escitalopram, fluoxetine, fluvoxamine, paroxetine, sertraline, and vilazodone. Although these medications have the same mechanism of action, differences in their clinical properties make selection important. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) have a wide therapeutic margin; they are relatively easy to administer, with little need for dose adjustment (except for fluvoxamine).

By preventing reuptake of 5-HT presynaptically, SSRIs result in more 5-HT to stimulate postsynaptic 5-HT receptors. SSRIs are selective to the 5-HT system but not specific for the different 5-HT receptors. They stimulate 5-HT 1 receptors, with antidepressant and anxiolytic effects, but they also stimulate 5-HT 2 receptors, commonly causing anxiety, insomnia, and sexual dysfunction, and 5-HT 3 receptors, commonly causing nausea and headache. Thus, SSRIs can paradoxically relieve and cause anxiety.

SSRIs, which tend to stimulate many depressed patients, should be given in the morning. Giving the entire heterocyclic antidepressant dose at bedtime usually makes sedatives unnecessary, minimizes adverse effects during the day, and improves adherence. MAOIs are usually given in the morning and early afternoon to avoid excessive stimulation.

A few patients may seem more agitated, depressed, and anxious within a week of starting SSRIs or increasing the dose, and there have been concerns about SSRIs and potential suicidality.

Insomnia, a common adverse effect of SSRIs, is managed by reducing the dose, giving the dose in the morning, or adding a low dose of trazodone or another sedating antidepressant at bedtime. Initial nausea and loose stools usually resolve, but throbbing headaches do not always remit, necessitating a change in medication class. An SSRI should be stopped if it causes agitation. When decreased libido, erectile dysfunction, or anorgasmia occur during SSRI therapy, dose reduction or a change to a serotonin modulator or a norepinephrine–dopamine reuptake inhibitor may help.

Sexual dysfunction (especially difficulty achieving orgasm but also decreased libido and erectile dysfunction) occurs in more than half of patients (1, 2). Some SSRIs cause weight gain. Others, especially fluoxetine, may cause anorexia in the first few months. SSRIs have few anticholinergic, adrenolytic, and cardiac conduction effects. Sedation is minimal or nonexistent, but in the early weeks of treatment, some patients tend to be sleepy during the day. Loose stools or diarrhea occurs in some patients.

Drug interactions are relatively uncommon; however, fluoxetine, paroxetine, and fluvoxamine can inhibit cytochrome P-450 (CYP450) isoenzymes in the liver and other tissues, which can lead to serious drug interactions. For example, these medications can inhibit the metabolism of certain beta-blockers including propranolol and metoprolol, potentially resulting in hypotension and bradycardia; the metabolism of other medications, including clonidine and lidocaine, can also be affected. Genetic testing for these metabolic enzymes is available. However, the clinical usefulness remains limited (especially in youths). Clinicians who order these tests need to help families interpret the results.

Discontinuation symptoms (eg, irritability, anxiety, nausea) can occur if the medication is stopped abruptly; such effects are less likely with fluoxetine.