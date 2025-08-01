Supportive measures

N-Acetylcysteine for acetaminophen toxicity

Sometimes liver transplantation

Whenever possible, patients should be treated in an intensive care unit at a center capable of liver transplantation. Patients should be transported as soon as possible because deterioration can be rapid and complications (eg, bleeding, aspiration, worsening shock) become more likely as liver failure progresses.

Intensive supportive therapy is the mainstay of treatment. Medications that could worsen manifestations of acute liver failure (eg, hypotension, sedation) should be avoided or used in the lowest possible doses.

For hypotension and acute kidney injury, the goal of treatment is maximizing tissue perfusion. Treatment includes IV fluids and usually, until sepsis is excluded, empiric antibiotics. If hypotension is refractory to volume challenge, clinicians should consider noninvasive or, if needed, invasive measures of volume status to guide fluid therapy. If hypotension persists despite adequate filling pressures, norepinephrine is recommended as the first-line vasopressor with vasopressin as the second agent (1).

For encephalopathy, the head of the bed is elevated 30° to reduce risk of aspiration; intubation should be considered early. When selecting medications and medication doses, clinicians should aim to minimize sedation so that they can monitor the severity of encephalopathy. Propofol is the usual induction medication for intubation because it protects against intracranial hypertension and has a brief duration of action, allowing rapid recovery from sedation.

There is no evidence that treatments such as lactulose or rifaximin help alleviate encephalopathy in acute liver failure, although they are useful in portosystemic encephalopathy (1). Also, lactulose can cause ileus and produce gas that distends the intestines, which can be problematic if laparotomy is needed (eg, for liver transplantation) (2).

Measures are taken to avoid increasing intracranial pressure (ICP) and avoid decreasing cerebral perfusion pressure:

To reduce cerebral edema: Renal replacement therapy helps clear ammonia and reduces mortality if initiated early. Guidelines recommend renal replacement therapy in patients with liver failure and markedly elevated ammonia or progressive encephalopathy, even if there are no other indications for renal replacement therapy (1, 2).

To avoid sudden increases in ICP: Stimuli that could trigger a Valsalva maneuver are avoided (eg, lidocaine is given before endotracheal suctioning to prevent the gag reflex).

To temporarily decrease cerebral blood flow: Mannitol (0.5 to 1 g/kg, repeated once or twice as needed) can be given to induce osmotic diuresis, and possibly brief hyperventilation can be used, particularly when herniation is suspected. (However, mannitol is contraindicated with acute kidney injury, and serum osmolality must be checked before giving a second dose.)

To monitor ICP: It is not clear whether or when the risks of ICP monitoring (eg, infection, bleeding) outweigh the benefits of being able to detect cerebral edema early and being able to use ICP to guide fluid and pressor therapy; some experts recommend such monitoring if encephalopathy is severe. However, no data indicate that ICP monitoring impacts mortality (3). Goals of treatment are an ICP of < 20 mm Hg and a cerebral perfusion pressure of > 50 mm Hg.

Seizures are treated with phenytoin; benzodiazepines are avoided or used only in low doses because they cause sedation.

Infection is treated with antibacterial and/or antifungal medications; treatment is started as soon as patients show any sign of infection (eg, fever; localizing signs; deterioration of hemodynamics, systemic inflammatory response system [SIRS] criteria, refractory hypotension mental status, or renal function). Empiric antimicrobial therapy is not routinely recommended (1) given limited data on efficacy which suggests that prophylaxis decreases infection rates but does not impact mortality (4). However, given the challenges of diagnosing infection in the acute liver failure population and risk that infection could jeopardize a patients ability to receive a liver transplant, some societies including EASL recommend prophylaxis in a subset of patients with acute liver failure. This pertains specifically to patients who are listed urgently for liver transplantation with SIRS criteria, refractory hypotension, or unexplained progression to stage 3 or 4 encephalopathy (2).

Electrolyte deficiencies may require supplementation with sodium, potassium, phosphate, or magnesium.

Hypoglycemia is treated with continuous glucose infusion (eg, 10% dextrose), and blood glucose should be monitored frequently because encephalopathy can mask the symptoms of hypoglycemia.

Coagulopathy is treated with fresh frozen plasma if bleeding occurs or if an invasive procedure is planned. Fresh frozen plasma for correction of coagulopathy is otherwise avoided because it may result in volume overload and worsening of cerebral edema (1). Also, when fresh frozen plasma is used, clinicians cannot follow changes in INR, which are important because INR is an index of severity of acute liver failure and is thus sometimes a criterion for transplantation. Recombinant factor VII is sometimes used instead of or with fresh frozen plasma in patients with volume overload. H2 blockers may help prevent gastrointestinal bleeding.

Nutritional support may be necessary if patients cannot eat. Severe protein restriction is unnecessary; 60 g/day is recommended.

Acute acetaminophen toxicity is treated with N-acetylcysteine.

Administration of N-acetylcysteine is also recommended by professional societies for other causes of acute liver failure, although the supporting evidence is less definitive than for its use in acetaminophen toxicity (1, 2). Antiviral therapy is recommended for patients with liver failure due to reactivation of hepatitis B, and IV silibinin or penicillin may be considered for liver failure due to mushroom poisoning (1).

Liver transplantation for acute liver failure results in average 1-year survival rates of approximately 84 to 90% and 5 year survival of 80% (1,5). Transplantation is thus recommended for patients with acute liver failure who score poorly on prognostic risk scores like the King's College criteria and continue to show signs of clinical evolution of acute liver failure (2).